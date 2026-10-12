3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Sign Of Hope For The Future On October 13, 2026

Three zodiac signs are receiving a sign of hope for the future on October 13, 2026. Uranus retrograde is providing this sign, and it's one we can fully put our trust in. Sometimes, signs are way too subtle to pick up on, but during this transit, we get the point and fast.

Because it's a Uranus transit, we're seeing things from a different point of view. That's how we get it. The sign of hope lets us know that it's both OK to dream big and to believe everything's going to turn out well in the long run. Phew!

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1. Cancer

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You've been in the market for a serious sign of hope for a while now, Cancer. And even though you're not really the cynical type, you feel like it's been way too long since you received one. You can only wait for so long and still believe it's coming.

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So, it's a good thing Uranus retrograde is in town on Tuesday. It's here to show you that giving up on that sign is not the way to go. Maybe your sign of hope was always dependent on you keeping the faith.

That's good, because even though you were teetering on giving up, you didn't. You showed the universe that you're willing to hang on. Because of that, you see that hope is alive and well and showing up for you. The future is looking bright, even if you started to doubt that for a little while.

2. Capricorn

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Something happens on this day that shocks you. It will more than likely come from someone you know, possibly in the form of a message they feel compelled to share.

During Uranus retrograde, you're able to pick up on the subtle signs and inflections of speech that tell you exactly what you need to know. You're easily reading between the lines on Tuesday. The messenger may not present the info perfectly, but it's enough for you to get it and feel hopeful.

What you get at this point is a rush of powerful knowledge that you know you can use to make something great happen. This is your sign of hope, and it's something you can work with. Totally on brand, Capricorn.

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3. Pisces

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You've been worrying about the future, Pisces, because who isn't? Well, that aside, the point is that you have been praying for a sign of hope, and on Tuesday, during Uranus retrograde, you get it.

From what you can tell, the information you get on this day ties up a few loose ends. Suddenly, everything that once confused you now makes sense, and it's the kind of sense you can work with.

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You now see the future as a non-threatening concept. In fact, you feel inspired to walk into it. Now, you're feeling confident and hopeful. The future excites you, as you know there's nothing to fear.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.