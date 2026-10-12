Life’s Getting So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, October 13

Life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs on October 13, 2026. Mars direct is about as direct as it gets when it comes to making a much-needed change.

This is the day we go full force on that new me thing. This transit cuts right to the chase. We know what we need to do to improve our lives, and we are finally done kidding ourselves about it. On Tuesday, we're taking matters into our own hands and changing our lives for the better. It's on! Oh yes, it is!

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1. Taurus

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Something happened to you recently, Taurus, and it sparked a fire within you. You're done sitting still and accepting things as they are. Now, all you can think about is how you can improve your situation. You finally saw the other side, and you like what you see.

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On Tuesday, during Mars direct, you feel strong enough to actually do something about it. If you want to move or change locations, you see that it's possible. It just takes some planning. The same can be said if you want a new job or to go back to school.

What makes this transit different is that you aren't lazy about it. If planning is what you need to do, then that's what you're going to do. You're on it. You're not letting this one pass you by.

2. Virgo

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Life is getting better because you've started to relax a bit, Virgo. And while Mars direct is never really associated with relaxing, on Tuesday, it's forcing you to chill out.

At first, this might be one of those fake-it-til-you-make-it kind of things. You do it enough times, and you start to see results. For the first time in forever, you are not on edge. Whoa! What a difference that makes.

Mars direct is powerful, but this kind of power rush doesn't need to be aggressive. It needs to be consistent, and in your case, it's all about maintaining a cool head and a peaceful state of mind. You can do it. This is how you make your life a whole lot better.

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3. Sagittarius

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You've been on quite the roll, Sagittarius. The things you've gotten over recently are definitely going down in the personal book of your life. You have conquered some intense mental beasts, and during Mars direct, you get to stand back and congratulate yourself.

Life starts to get better when you're able to see that it was OK to take that chance and to do the thing you hesitated to do for so long. You made the right moves, even though it felt scary. You did the right thing by yourself, and you should feel proud.

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This establishes trust in yourself and your ability to decide properly. You may have taken a while to get here, but the choices you've recently made show you that you really do have a handle on your own life. Nicely done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.