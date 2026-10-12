The Scorpio Moon Blesses 4 Zodiac Signs With Luck & Abundance On Tuesday, October 13

No matter the phase, a Scorpio moon always aids in changes that resonate with the soul while also revealing hidden strengths. On October 13, it shows how these highly favored signs are lucky enough to have their plans blessed with abundance.

Some may treat this energy like a star-crossed moment straight out of John Green's bestselling novel, The Fault in Our Stars, or even William Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers Romeo & Juliet. Instead, this is more like Coyote Ugly, because these astrological signs simply can't fight the moonlight. Literally!

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Tuesday's energy makes a very clear point to you and anyone who has kept a close eye on you, Virgo. When you keep your plans to yourself, the universe blesses you with the ability to unlock a secret vault full of ideas like a beautiful surprise. And that is exactly what you are on October 13, 2026.

Advertisement

Your natural reserve aligns with the underlying mystery of the Scorpio moon. In this, your attitude is easily compared to Sara from The Craft. Whether "by the power of three times three" or being divinely guided on your own volition, you let everyone see intentions previously unseen. But because you don't always say what's on your mind, people are always taken aback by the plethora of ideas you created without anyone's knowledge.

This method of holding back until it's time to unleash the depth of your inner spirit and secret abundance increases your impact. Putting your gifts on full display after they have had time to develop in the privacy of your mind makes you unstoppable and fortunate beyond measure. After all, how can someone stop or measure what they don't know?

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Under today's Scorpio moon, the scales of destiny are tilted in your favor. Not because you're channeling Janet Jackson and are in control. More like you're cueing up Hamilton, but instead of having "Washington on your side," you have the support of the universe.

No one can deny how passionate or impactful you are, Aries. But what actually brings luck your way on October 13 is your impulses. While some may label you impetuous, Tuesday reshapes your impulses as instincts. The more you fearlessly follow them, the more good fortune comes your way.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the universe's message to you is simple. You are divinely chosen. What's even better is that your natural magnetism is pulling you toward a fated fortune you've been praying for.

The waxing crescent moon in Scorpio is an irresistible force you cannot deny, guiding you to the ultimate rebirth. You are being awakened and exalted to an elevated status where blessings overflow like a waterfall.

When I mentioned LeAnn Rhyme's "Can't Fight the Moonlight" from the Coyote Ugly soundtrack, I was especially talking to you, Libra. Your heart will continue to move toward the truth that matches the depths of your soul until your promise is fulfilled.

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you have a way of working your way to the top of any list, proving your standing and how well-respected you are. This is what the waxing Scorpio moon will highlight on Tuesday.

With the day's energy being in your opposite and fellow fixed sign, your staying power is inevitable. Like Danga said at the end of "Break the Ice" by Britney Spears, "I ain't going nowhere," and neither are you.

Advertisement

The rise to power, or better yet, the strong reputation people know you for, is about so much more than you having a stroke of good luck. It is your destiny. Now, even though it may not be fated to be the absolute best, you are favored when you do your best.

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.