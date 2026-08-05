Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, August 6: Venus Enters Libra

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for August 6, 2026. Venus enters Libra on Thursday, bringing a sense of ease and reciprocity to your romantic life.

This energy is teaching you that peace and balance don’t just happen. You must choose them for yourself. As you begin a new romantic journey, you are learning to listen to your inner desires. Patience is key as nothing will occur instantaneously. Instead, you must surrender to this journey so you can see that love is a choice.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, August 6, 2026:

Aries

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Love should do more than meet you halfway, Aries. It should inspire and help you to become the person you are meant to be. Yet, it also reminds you that you can’t be afraid of losing yourself and still build a healthy partnership.

You have been in a phase of immense self-growth, and now that journey is shifting into your romantic life. On August 6, be willing to question everything. Surrender to this journey and let love lead.

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Taurus

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Change is a part of love, Taurus. As Venus enters Libra on Thursday, you are beginning a new journey that asks you to leave your comfort zone. It’s going to introduce new experiences and people into your life and bring about new possibilities for romance as well.

However, you have to embrace change instead of fearing it. Do not cling to any outcomes or connections. This phase is going to challenge what you thought you wanted.

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Gemini

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You have to honor your inner desires, Gemini. While you should choose ease and peace, you can't forgo what you truly want. Love doesn’t only exist in the spaces that are convenient or safe. Sometimes you need to follow your heart even if it means losing your mind.

On August 6, see where this path is leading you without questioning yourself or trying to keep things easy. The unknown often feels difficult or scary, but that doesn’t mean it is.

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Cancer

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Make room in your life for love, Cancer. Venus in Libra is here to help bring greater commitment and bliss to your romantic life. But you have to allow it to.

On Thursday, be sure that you’re creating space in your home and routines for someone special. While you may be used to living within certain parameters, you must be willing to adjust them when your soulmate finally enters your life.

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Leo

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Take your time, Leo. You may be in the process of separation, or figuring out the way forward in a new relationship. This isn't something you can rush through.

On August 6, slow down and have the important conversations. Read thoroughly through any documents or legal contracts. While the logical pieces of this situation will be figured out, you must not bypass your emotional needs.

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Virgo

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Don’t let money get in the way of love, Virgo. Finances should not interfere with matters of the heart. Yet, you also need to find balance with having your own needs met.

Money isn't everything, especially in love, but you can't forgo logic, either. On Thursday, be practical with your financial decisions, and don’t go in over your head trying to bail out a love interest. At the same time, make sure you’re letting yourself be loved in the ways you deserve, even if it’s in a relationship you didn't expect.

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Libra

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Redefine what you need, Libra. You are meant to question yourself and how you've been approaching relationships. While you’ve been playing it safe, you've also kept repeating the same wounded patterns.

On August 6, when Venus enters your sign, you have the chance to finally own what you need from love and allow yourself to receive what you deserve. Let someone fully show up and love you, even if it feels challenging. This is how you break those past patterns.

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Scorpio

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Healing comes in waves, Scorpio. You’re not expected to do it perfectly or all at once. But you do need to remain open to what arises and where you are being directed.

As Venus enters Libra on Thursday, you are beginning a new journey all about healing your inner self. This helps you understand what it means to truly love yourself. As long as you’re still ashamed of aspects of your past, you’re not doing that. You must have grace both for who you are now and what went into you becoming this person.

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Sagittarius

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Be open to unsolicited advice, Sagittarius. As the philosopher of the zodiac, you often feel like you know it all. But there is always more to learn.

As Venus moves into Libra on August 6, you are in the midst of a healing journey. Be open to receiving advice or even observations from those in your life, including friends and romantic interests. Even if the unsolicited advice is hard to take, it doesn’t mean it won’t help you keep growing.

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Capricorn

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The right person changes everything, Capricorn. Yet, you need to become that right person too. On Thursday, a shift is happening in your life. Suddenly, you no longer feel the need to keep up with others. This helps you understand what it means to be in a healthy partnership.

This is a journey of self-growth and finally seeing what matters most in your life. When you become the person you’ve always wanted to be, it is a lot easier to choose the right person to share your life with.

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Aquarius

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Take this new beginning, Aquarius. No matter how happy you are with your life, it can always get better.

As Venus moves into Libra on August 6, you are able to manifest a new beginning that finally honors your soul's purpose. It may involve a long-distance relationship or someone from your past, but it will be worth changing your life for. Don't let a little difficulty scare you away.

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Pisces

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Allow yourself to transform, Pisces. You deserve the kind of love you've always dreamed of, and this journey is about bringing you just that. But you have to let yourself and your life transform.

On Thursday, take a chance on opening your heart to someone new and believing that love can actually last. This is not about being a hopeless romantic. It's about giving purpose to everything you’ve been through. Your life won’t look the same by the end of the year, and you'll have love to thank.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.