Monthly Horoscopes Are Here For August 2026 — Eclipse Season Is Here

The monthly horoscope for August 2026 is here for each zodiac sign. The first half of the month is basically all Leo energy, including a total solar eclipse in Leo on August 12. The confidence is real this month, that's for sure. Once the Sun enters Virgo on August 22, things settle down a bit as we aim to get more organized after quite an eventful summer.

But it doesn't end there. The month wraps up with a lunar eclipse in Pisces on August 27, which brings old feelings to the surface for a proper goodbye. By the end of the month, Jupiter and Saturn line up in a way that rewards steady effort, so any work you put in now won't go to waste. Overall, August is the perfect month for making moves that are a little more bold than what you're used to, but that are still practical enough to give you a promising future.

Monthly horoscopes for August 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This is a very adventurous month for you, Aries. Starting with the eclipse in Leo on August 12, which gives you the urge to do something totally different than what you're used to. This is a good thing, because you usually do your best thinking when things are ever-changing.

Once the sun moves into Virgo on August 22, things might get a little boring for your liking. But it's for a reason. Something at work or having to do with your money needs attention. Better to get it taken care of before the end of the month, because it will save you a bigger headache later.

The full moon eclipse in Pisces on August 27 makes that thing you've been pretending isn't bothering you impossible to avoid. I'm getting the sense that it's something about rest or how much you're taking on. Which makes sense, considering how busy the first half of your month is. Let yourself feel it instead of powering through like you usually do.

Jupiter and Saturn team up at the end of the month in a way that rewards the effort you've already put in, so keep going even if progress feels like it's slowing down.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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On August 12, the Leo solar eclipse forces a decision about home or your family that you've been putting off. A big change is coming, which isn't really your favorite thing to hear. But don't fight it. It's all happening in your favor, even if it doesn't feel that way at first.

When the sun enters Virgo on August 22, the practical energy feels like home to you. This is a strong solar season for laying the groundwork on something you'll thank yourself for later. Say yes if someone offers to help, Taurus.

The Pisces lunar eclipse on August 27 centers on romance and creativity. This is the time to be honest with yourself about what you actually want, both for your relationship and your future.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You talk your way through everything, Gemini, and this month you'll have a lot to say. Just remember to listen too. I keep seeing someone close to you trying to tell you something important.

Perhaps the best part of your month is when the Mercury post-shadow phase finally ends on August 7 and things you've had a hard time getting a handle on finally become much less complicated and confusing.

When the sun enters Virgo on August 22, your focus turns to daily routines and health. Small habit changes, like drinking more water or actually using your calendar, pay off more than you'd expect.

The Pisces eclipse on August 27 brings up some questions about your home life, such as where you live or how your family fits into your bigger plans. This might feel a little too emotional for your liking. But do your best to actually sit with what these emotions are trying to tell you instead of joking your way past it like you usually do.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Since the Leo eclipse on August 12 affects your money and values, this is a great month to look at what you're spending your money energy on. You might realize you've been investing in something that you don't even really care about anymore. Which is uncomfortable, but useful at the same time.

Virgo season begins on August 22, which feels good and supportive after a very busy Leo season. This is a good time to enjoy something just because it's fun, even if it isn't necessarily all that productive.

During the Pisces lunar eclipse on August 27, it'll be very hard to get out of that conversation you've been avoiding. Someone wants to know where they stand with you. As hard as it is, giving a clear answer is kinder than staying quiet. Keep in mind that this is a month that rewards you more for being honest than nice.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This is still your birthday month, Leo, and the eclipse falling right in your sign on August 12 makes it a big one. Eclipses in your own sign tend to mark a real turning point, so don't be surprised if this eclipse season brings a decision that changes your direction. Whatever shows up, take it seriously.

You spend the first three weeks of August with the sun in your zodiac sign. Use that confidence while you have it. People are more likely to say yes to you right now, so don't be afraid to ask for what you want! Things quiet down a bit once the sun shifts into Virgo on August 22.

A financial matter comes to a head around the Pisces full moon eclipse on August 27. It's not gonna fix itself, unfortunately.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The sun enters your zodiac sign on August 22. This is your season to shine, and the fact that there's a solar eclipse in Leo beforehand is great news for you. Someone in a position to help you is about to notice your work in a new way. Let them do the heavy lifting.

Your mind is sharp this month, Virgo. Finally, because that Mercury retrograde was really starting to get to you. Your plans are solid. Trust your gut on a decision you've been overthinking about way too much.

The one hiccup you'll have to deal with before the end of August will come up around the Pisces lunar eclipse on August 27. You're definitely gonna need to pack some patience. Don't let anyone rush you into a decision before you're ready.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Things get pretty deep for you in August, Libra, but in a good way. Your friendships change around the eclipse on August 12, when you realize who actually has your back.

When Virgo season starts on August 22, you'll likely feel pulled to spend more time at home instead of out socializing. Which isn't like you, but it is exactly what you need.

We also have a lunar eclipse on August 27. Since it's in Pisces, it's associated with endings and transformation, which you'll experience whether you were ready or not. Just know that if anything does come to a sudden end, it's ultimately for the best.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Things are changing for you at work this month. You feel things intensely, and this is a month when your instincts about a work situation are probably right.

You're naturally private, but this is a good month to actually say what you mean instead of letting people guess. After Virgo season starts on August 22, be prepared to hear from a sibling or old friend about something you probably aren't expecting to hear, but you'll be glad you did.

The most important thing you can do this month is give yourself credit for the progress you've made so far instead of focusing on how far you have to go.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, something happens by the end of this month that changes your whole outlook on a situation you've been stuck in. Say yes to the opportunity even if the timing feels inconvenient.

The first half of the month gives you plenty of opportunity for fun and adventure, which you love. But things do get a little more serious once the sun enters Virgo on August 22. A little discipline now goes a long way, so don't skip the boring stuff just because it's boring. It will all pay off.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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August is kinda a slow burn for you, Capricorn. But the good news is that things are heading in the right direction. It's time to lock in. This month rewards exactly the kind of patient, long-term effort you're known for.

You'll really start feeling like you're finally close to a big goal once the sun enters Virgo on August 22, which gives you a wave of energy that matches your natural work ethic.

Around the lunar eclipse on August 27, someone tells you something they've been holding back. Or you might be the one who needs to speak up.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Since the Leo eclipse sits opposite your zodiac sign on August 12, it affects an important relationship in your life. This could mean things get more serious, or it could mean you finally see clearly that it's time to move on. Either way, you'll know.

You're good at big picture thinking, Aquarius, but not always great at daily habits. When the sun enters Virgo on August 22, take a closer look at your schedule and how you're taking care of yourself. It doesn't have to be anything too crazy. Even a small change can set the right tone for the rest of the year.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, this month, it will be very hard for you to avoid that thing you keep pretending isn't happening. Make use of all the confident Leo energy in the first half of the month to face things head-on.

If something needs to be said, this is the month to say it. Your best bet is to do so before the lunar eclipse in your zodiac sign on August 27. Big feelings are about to come up. Don't feel like you need to explain or justify what you're feeling to anyone. This is all leading to a much-needed fresh start. This eclipse closes one chapter before you open the next.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.