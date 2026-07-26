The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, July 27 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for Monday, July 27, 2026. The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon is in Capricorn. The collective card reading for every sign is the King of Pentacles, reversed.

The Moon in Capricorn is the perfect energy for hard work, but don't do a job just for money. The King of Pentacles tarot card reversed reminds you to live life beyond materialism. Remember, the main point of Leo season is to have fun. Now, let's see what else is in store for each sign today.

Daily tarot horoscope on Monday, July 27, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Wands

Yay, Aries. Today's going to be one of the days when you absolutely shine. Your tarot card, the Queen of Wands, is all about main character energy.

You'll find that you make great impressions at work on Monday. Be sure to show up looking sharp and act with confidence. Be brave to say what you think. People are listening.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Cups

Listen to your intuition, Taurus. On July 27, your inner voice is working overtime for a reason. When you get that nudge to go in a certain direction, don't think twice; do it.

Your daily tarot card, the Queen of Cups, highlights that inner spark that you know can be trusted. Have trouble hearing it? Make time for a little quiet and ask the universe to speak louder. It will!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, trust the timing because even when things don't happen as you'd want them to, they are working for your highest good. Your tarot card on Monday, the Three of Pentacles, reversed, is reminding you that delays only mean one thing: you have to wait.

While waiting, pivot and focus on other projects. Try to avoid spending time worrying or feeling down. You don't have time to waste, so use yours with brave expectancy.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower

Cancer, you know things happen, and that is why it's always a good idea to have a plan B in place. The Tower card on Monday is a solid reminder to always keep tabs on what's going on and have something prepared in advance.

Double up on appointments or call ahead to verify that your friend remembers that they are meeting you for dinner. Don't assume anything; instead, be the one who always checks before leaping.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Wands, reversed

Plan for rest, Leo, because the Nine of Wands, reversed, is warning you not to overdo it. You might think it's a good idea to do everything right now.

You want to get ahead on things as the week begins, but breaks are an important part of balance. You don't want to spend all of your energy now and risk burning out later.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Pentacles

Money, money, Virgo, you want to make some money, and that is what your Four of Pentacles tarot card is about on July 27. Keep your eyes on your budget, but don't forget that you can also generate more if you look at your life's problems with opportunity attached.

Apply for jobs that make more than you do right now. Ask people if they are hiring or know someone who is. Work that network of yours and watch how things move for you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Wands, reversed

Finally, someone is paying attention. The burdens you've been carrying are about to be delegated to someone else. Libra, the Four of Pentacles is about the end of a long, difficult chapter where you wore too many hats at a job.

It's good to have a new coworker help you on Monday. Give up what you can. Focus on their strengths so you can do the same for yourself.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Empress

You enjoy being able to help others. A friend may tell you a story about what's going on in their life, and you're in the best position to give what you can.

On Monday, that beautiful, sweet side of you that only the best of your friendships gets to really know comes out. You are so brutally protective of your own. You can't watch anyone suffer and not try to make things right.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Swords, reversed

You're finally over that ex that hurt your heart, Sagittarius. The Three of Swords, reversed, is making a big announcement for you on Saturday.

The breakup is over, but it didn't make you weaker. Instead, you glowed up and ended up better and sassier. Good for you!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Swords

It's time to put on that thinking cap and really let your thoughts sharpen. Today is perfect for you to remember certain things about your life that need working on.

Change up your daily routine and really dial in on the things you want to start doing. You've got this, Capricorn.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Wheel of Fortune

This tarot card, the Wheel of Fortune, is a positive omen revealing a person making it full circle successfully.

In other words, Aquarius, you can breathe easy. Yay, you are really going to do it this time. Success is around the corner. Go get what's yours, Aquarius.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Pentacles

You're so ready to take action. On Monday, you do what you have said you're going to do for such a long time.

The timing wasn't right, but now you're truly ready. Like a Knight of Pentacles, you're going to make a name for yourself at your job and get what you deserve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.