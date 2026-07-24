Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, July 25: Saturn Retrograde Brings Karmic Lessons For Each Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 25, 2026. On Saturday, Saturn is preparing to station retrograde, bringing karmic lessons that help you heal and grow.

Saturn is the planet of karma, which is neither good nor bad. So, while it may feel challenging to own your worth or start advocating for your needs, you are not being punished. Rather, you are moving through a valuable lesson. This is a period of deep healing and growth. This planet is helping you evolve so you can receive the kind of love you’ve always deserved.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, July 25, 2026:

Aries

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Give yourself what you need most, Aries. On July 25, Saturn is in your sign. So, no matter what you have going on in your life, this period is about you and how you care for yourself.

Commit to your dreams and to loving yourself in all the ways you need. The karmic lessons this retrograde brings help you heal what has been holding you back.

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Taurus

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It’s easier to believe in divine guidance when everything is going well, Taurus. However, it's harder when situations become challenging. Even still, Saturn retrograde is bringing karmic lessons meant to help heal your relationship with the spirit and your own intuition.

On Saturday, let yourself see that the universe is working in all moments. The cosmos are by your side, even when things go differently than you had planned.

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Gemini

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You need to be selective about who gets access to your energy, Gemini. You are the social butterfly of the zodiac, perpetually surrounded by friends. Your social calendar is always full; however, not everyone in your life is of value, nor are they good for you. This applies to current or potential lovers as well.

On July 25, raise your standards for who has access to you. You must be selective because you deserve someone as amazing as you are.

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Cancer

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Take your time, Cancer. You’ve been on quite the journey over the last few years, but that doesn’t mean you’re done. While you are learning to validate your own choices and discover your purpose, you’re also finding out more about what you need from a romantic partner.

As Saturn retrograde brings karmic lessons on July 25, be sure that you continue to pour into yourself. This helps you attract a lasting romance and also the divine purpose that is meant for you.

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Leo

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It’s better to do it right, Leo. While Saturn is in your house of luck for the coming years, that doesn’t mean everything will feel easy.

Be prepared to take your time with anything you are looking to build. This includes a new beginning or relationship. On Saturday, harness the values of Saturn, such as integrity and truth, so that whatever you build, you can be confident that it will last.

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Virgo

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Saturn brings your karmic lessons to light, Virgo. But as the father of the zodiac, it also brings up power struggles and themes of control.

On July 25, be mindful of any wounds relating to the father that you may be moving through, especially in becoming the protector you’ve always needed. This helps you know when you’re meant to let go versus continue on.

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Libra

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It's time to get serious about love, Libra. On Saturday, take time to reflect on the choices you’ve made in your romantic life. With Saturn retrograde in Aries, you are guided to grow and heal your wounds involving love so you can have a healthy and committed relationship.

As these karmic lessons arise, be sure that you’re honoring your inner truth. Hold space for what you’ve experienced so you don’t miss out on a chance for the real thing.

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Scorpio

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Be willing to do what feels hard, Scorpio. You often get so overwhelmed by the task of growth that you become immobilized. This leads you to act in ways that are not in your best interest.

On July 25, as Saturn retrograde begins, you need to do what feels difficult, even if that means confronting your wounds and karmic lessons. Start small and let yourself find the love that’s always been meant for you.

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Sagittarius

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You deserve someone you can count on, Sagittarius. While you are the zodiac sign most known for fearing commitment, the truth is that you want someone you can share your life with.

You’ve never been afraid of commitment, but of committing to the wrong person. This leads you to be so concerned with who you’re with that you forget to focus on yourself and what you actually need. On July 25, think about what you actually need out of a relationship so you can choose the right person to create a life with.

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Capricorn

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With Saturn in Aries bringing karmic lessons, life has felt tedious and busy recently. All of this energy is meant to help you build a relationship that will last. However, it may be difficult to see that in the moment, Capricorn.

On Saturday, be sure that you’re finding a good balance between doing the work and giving yourself time to enjoy the process. Spend time with the person you love.

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Aquarius

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Allow your beliefs to evolve, Aquarius. On July 25, your karmic lessons are teaching you how to advocate for yourself and express your deepest desires.

Saturn retrograde affects how you communicate and think. This doesn’t mean you should doubt yourself, but that you should challenge your previous beliefs and be willing to try something new. Just because you thought you were set on what you wanted doesn’t mean the right person can’t change it all.

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Pisces

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Let yourself receive, Pisces. It’s one thing to learn what you are worth and quite another to actually let yourself receive it. While this is the goal of growth and the purpose of your karmic lessons, it can be incredibly challenging.

To receive means that you do so without fear or doubting if it’s genuinely what you deserve. On July 25, you are entering a period in your life when you're meant to stop questioning everyone’s motives. Instead, believe that you deserve to be treated like gold.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.