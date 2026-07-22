The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, July 23 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here with a reading for July 23, 2026. Leo season kicked off yesterday, and the Moon is still hanging out in Scorpio. Today's card reading for everyone is the Chariot.

The Chariot is ruled by Cancer and is associated with the Moon. You can survive pretty much anything you set your mind to do, and the Moon is not that strong while in Scorpio. Emotions you feel during a trying time can powerfully motivate you to commit to your success.

Daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, July 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: The Moon

Another day, another Scorpio Moon, and on July 23, you're once again focusing on your intimate relationships. The Moon tarot card is associated with deceptive practices, and you may wonder at times whether or not the people in your life are being entirely honest.

This is a wonderful day for truth seeking, Aries. It's good to ask questions and be open to the answers, but don't accept anything at face value. You don't have to wholeheartedly trust the first person who comes along.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Swords, reversed

You aren't one to be pushed into things that you aren't ready for. The Sun is in your home sector, Taurus, and with the Moon in your sector of relationships, personal matters about love can come up.

The Two of Swords is about thinking and decision-making, but when it's reversed, the doubts and concerns seem to disappear. On July 23, you're looking at your relationship sector and no longer wondering if you can commit. You know what you need to do and why.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The World

Gemini, whenever the Sun is in Leo, you're a real great conversationalist, ready to tackle virtually any topic that comes up about health. On July 23, the World tarot card has your positive side roaring.

The good news is that you are an eternal optimist. The best part of today's reading is that you are ready to share everything on your mind. The listeners in your life get the full benefit of your lively energy, and they ought to take notes!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands

You've got so much going on right now with the Moon in your house of romance. You want to be romantic, and you want to enjoy all the fun things life offers.

On July 23, with the Ten of Wands as your tarot of the day, it's important to pay attention to everything you add to your schedule. This card highlights overworking, and you don't want to do that to yourself, even in the name of love.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Pentacles

The Five of Pentacles highlights financial instability, and with the Sun in your sign now, you don't want to think of anything other than growth and improving your life.

With the Moon in Scorpio, parts of life where you feel most unfulfilled come up for you. Your attention on July 23 is best suited to family matters and to how you can make your life and others' lives better.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Pentacles, reversed

The Moon in Scorpio highlights your communication sector, Virgo, and you might have a few things you'd prefer not to talk about. You're wishing only to keep certain thoughts to yourself.

The Six of Pentacles, reversed, tarot card highlights the dance of gift-giving and sharing in relationships. July 23 is the perfect time to look ahead at holidays and birthdays you want to make extra special.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers

Ooh la la, Libra. The Lovers tarot card is about harmony in love and the feeling of having found someone you adore in so many ways.

The Moon in Scorpio highlights those momentary temptations that can come up on July 23 that make you think something else could be better. You'll not want to ruin a good thing. Instead, you count your blessings as a much better way to tackle curiosity today.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Devil, reversed

The Moon is in your sign again today, giving you time to really focus on the things you want to do. On July 23, one area of life you will focus on the most is your habits.

The Devil tarot card is about vices, but when reversed, you don't feel that they pull you like before. You've become much smarter and more aware, Scorpio. You're shifting to healthy ways of living without the need for a crutch.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Fool

The Fool tarot card is about rushing ahead into something you really want, but the Moon in your sector of enemies reminds you to pause and really look at it from an objective point of view.

On July 23, enemies can manifest in ways that you didn't think they would. Look for the things that hinder your time management or give you stress for no reason.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Death, reversed

You aren't exactly easily moved to feel bad for decisions you made in the past. You think them through before you take action.

The Moon is in your house of friends, and on July 23, you might have an ex pop up in conversation. The Death, reversed, tarot card reminds you that sometimes old feelings are still lingering, and you have to process them. If you feel any sadness, take it as a sign that there is still some healing left to do.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Magician

You're logical, and when the Moon is in Scorpio, you are sharp-thinking about work and your career. On July 23, focus is on the professional side of life. You have so many skills to offer, and you want to see which one is best for your needs right now.

The Magician tarot card highlights all the talents you possess, but it also reminds you that mastery is best created by focusing on one. Pick one thing and run with it, Aquarius!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: The Star, reversed

If something has been bothering you lately, Pisces, your tarot card for July 23 is picking up on that vibe. The Star, reversed, tarot card is about emotional disconnection, which can happen when you're upset or not wanting to deal with a problem.

The Moon is in your house of thinking, which reminds you to look at all sides even though you are unsure what you feel right now. Trust that everything will work out in the end.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years. She is the author of "Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook" (2022).