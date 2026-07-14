The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, July 15 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 15, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Leo. The card reading for everyone on Wednesday is from Temperance, reversed.

Temperance is about doing things in moderation. It requires a certain amount of patience and asks you to be reserved and self-controlled. As the Moon is in Leo, you might struggle to hold back on the things you really want to do. Leo energy is fiery, and it wants what it wants. Thankfully, this is a wonderful taste of what's to come in a week. Let's find out which area of life you will experience the most change in on Wednesday.

Daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, July 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The High Priestess

The High Priestess tarot card is about intuition. Aries, you can use a hefty dose of that in your life right now. Ever since the Sun has been in Cancer, you have been focused on your home. That has really helped you to get grounded.

However, there are so many more aspects to your personality that are left untapped. As this astrological season starts coming to a close, your tarot card for July 15 is encouraging you to tune in and listen to what your heart wants.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Magician

On July 15, the Magician tarot card encourages you to explore the different things you like to do to see which one sticks. As the season changes, you should also stay open to trying new things.

The world is open to you, Taurus, so why not explore it? Consider something you used to do that you loved but stopped doing. This is the time to think about how you want to spend your time in the future.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: The World

Good things are coming your way on Wednesday, Gemini, and you are perfectly positioned to enjoy them. Getting The World during the last week of Cancer season means that you're about to be financially lucky.

Be sure to put a little bit of change aside to save for a rainy day. Or, you could invest in something you really wanna do for the next month. Some way, somehow, extra cash is headed your way on July 15.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Empress

You have a little bit of a protective side to you that you've hidden from others, Cancer. Your tarot card for Wednesday, the Empress, is about someone who uses their advice and wisdom to help other people.

Look out for the good friends in your life on July 15. They may not tell you what they need, but with a little perception, you will spot it and be able to help.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Death

Endings aren't that bad, especially if it's one that you've been looking forward to. The Death card on July 15 is just a confirmation that a chapter of your life is coming to a close. You've been waiting for this patiently, and it's finally here.

This allows you to be free of any obligations you have so that you can do something that is just for yourself. It's good to complete your commitments and keep promises, but you are moving on.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Devil

Don't give in to temptation, Virgo; you are very careful to keep yourself out of harm's way. On Wednesday, mindfully watch what you do, including things that you know can lead to a bad habit.

With the Sun in Cancer and your sector of friendships, the people you hang out with could create some peer pressure for you. You'll know by the end of the week which friends you wanna keep close and which ones you have to start distancing yourself from.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: The Moon

This tarot card is about deception and feeling as though you don't really know what is true. On July 15, you'll get this little feeling that maybe someone isn't being 100% honest.

When that happens, it can create a type of conflict. What is important is keeping your own emotional balance while trying to sift through the details. Using your head will help you figure things out.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Star

On July 15, your daily tarot card, the Star, reminds you to keep one foot on the ground as you reach for your dreams. It's always good to have a goal ahead because it gives you something to look forward to.

It's very important to remember your limitations as well. They aren't necessarily going to hold you back, but they let you know what you need to overcome on your journey.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hierophant

Things will change, but on their timeline, not yours. You have brilliant ideas for improving something on July 15. You may encounter resistance, though, because the Hierophant tarot card is about tradition.

Despite your true intentions of doing something noble and good, someone may see your thoughts as a threat. Tread carefully on Wednesday, Sagittarius.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Fool

You don't have to rush ahead just because the opportunity has presented itself. Sometimes, it's better to ask friends or family what they think before taking action.

On Wednesday, with the Fool tarot card revealing a sense of urgency about a situation that might not be wise for you, pay attention to your emotional reasoning. You want to lead with your mind and be connected with your heart, but not let yourself be blinded by passion or impatience.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Emperor

You have a strong personality, and sometimes when people meet you, they're impressed by your confidence. The Emperor tarot card is basically you on July 15. This is your sign to stand firm on your convictions.

If you feel like you must defend a position, don't be afraid to speak your mind. Sometimes being firm helps. Others learn to be the same for themselves.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: The Devil

Sometimes people present themselves in a certain way, when in reality, they're totally different. It's up to you to figure out who your true friends are over time. On July 15, you may meet someone that you really like. Everything about them can feel like home.

However, the Devil tarot card reminds you to give things the time that they deserve. Don't rush into something or make promises for the future until you know who a person truly is.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.