3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On Wednesday, July 15

On July 15, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting lots of luck and good fortune. During Pluto direct, we are changing our lives for the better.

This particular transit has us taking a very deep look at our lives and actions, and questioning if we've made the right moves. As per usual, we've done both good and bad things, and in the long run, it's all OK. What we need now, however, is a touch of good luck to get us back on track.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Pluto provides the good fortune we've needed. This transformative energy allows these astrological signs to experience something truly wonderful. Make the most of this lucky energy!

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What happens to you during Pluto retrograde isn't completely out of left field, but the timing is unexpected. You were anticipating this good fortune eventually, but not this soon. Of course, you're not complaining.

On Wednesday, a dream of yours comes true, and it's quite the surprise. You knew all along that you'd be able to manifest that dream. You just didn't know when it would happen.

Well, that's what this day is all about, Capricorn. Something you've wished for manifests as a reality and leaves you feeling joyful and full of gratitude. It may be unexpected, but it's seriously appreciated. Lucky you!

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Pluto retrograde triggers some of the biggest changes in your life, Scorpio. This feels unexpected only because you've waited so long. You almost forgot what you wanted, but the planet of transformation does not allow that to happen.

This day shows you just how important it is to practice patience. Luck has its own timing, and it's not something you can control. But if you can cultivate patience, then this isn't a problem. Yes, you waited, and probably longer than you wanted. But it was not in vain.

Advertisement

Your life is about to transform, and on Wednesday, you are ready for it. You might not have been ready only yesterday, but right now, you definitely are. So, welcome this good fortune with open arms. Your life is changing for the better!

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This day shows you that if you believe in yourself enough, you can create anything you want. While that might sound trite, there's truth to it, and during Pluto retrograde, you get to see proof. When you believe in yourself, you signal to the universe that you are open to luck and good fortune. On July 15, the cosmos delivers.

You've always been massively creative, and this is what fuels your happiness. Yet, you sometimes rely on fate and destiny, and that's where you've seen a few disappointments take place. There are no disappointments on Wednesday, though.

What's unexpected about this day's good fortune is that you really had no idea you could be so successful. During Pluto retrograde, you get to see that in living color. Good for you, Pisces! Make the most of this lucky energy.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.