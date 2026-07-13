Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, July 14: The Super New Moon Rises In Cancer

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for July 14, 2026. The Super New Moon rises in Cancer on Tuesday, making it easier to manifest your desires into new beginnings.

The Cancer Moon is romantic in a way that helps you find the person you want to share your life with. This lunation is not about flings, but the real-life aspects of romance. It teaches you that eventually everything makes sense, including the feelings that previously only confused you. As the Super New Moon rises in this intuitive and emotional water sign, the romantic new beginning you need finally arrives.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 14, 2026:

Aries

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Don’t let the past define what you choose to create, Aries. On July 14, you need to focus on what is within your power to change, especially in your romantic life.

This is an incredible opportunity for a new beginning. But you also have to find a balance between learning from the past and letting it control what you choose to do in this moment. Believe that something better exists, even if you’ve yet to experience it.

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Taurus

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While someone’s actions will always tell you everything you need to know, you should still listen to their words, Taurus. Pay attention to what is said to you on July 14.

Tuesday's Super New Moon helps you finally see the truth and say what needs to be said. You are in the place to hear someone else's truth for what it is, which allows you to make the choice that’s best for you.

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Gemini

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Abundance returns, Gemini. The Super New Moon in Cancer on July 14 brings about a deeper sense of emotional abundance than you’ve experienced in some time. While this may also bring a flood of wealth, the real gift is how you will be feeling.

Let yourself embrace this emotionally abundant time. You are feeling content and capable of handling anything. Receive the love that is offered to you, and don’t make it more complicated than it needs to be.

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Cancer

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July 14 brings you a new beginning, Cancer, but you must take your time with it. You’ve gone through an immense phase of growth in the past year. You’ve healed wounds you didn’t even know you had, and reached a place where you’re finally feeling ready for what comes next.

Yet, that doesn’t mean you must rush it. Sit with yourself and the process you’ve been through. Journal about your emotions and take time to reflect. Let yourself see just how far you’ve come.

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Leo

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It’s time to start listening to your inner self, Leo. While your intuition is never wrong, you don't always pay it the attention it deserves. Sometimes the outside world is just louder, which makes it challenging to listen to those little nudges.

However, that is exactly what you are called to do on Tuesday. Listen to your intuition and hold space for what you have been avoiding. Whether you are finally doing what you know you’re meant to, or acknowledging what needs to be healed, trust in where you are guided with this Super New Moon.

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Virgo

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Something new is beginning in your life on July 14, Virgo. You tend to keep the same circle of people around you. It's not that you don’t like meeting new people, but getting to know them can feel like work. This leads you to romanticize connections or participate in an endless loop with the same partners.

Use the energy of Tuesday's New Moon to do something different. Put yourself out there and be open to new connections. You already know how the past will turn out.

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Libra

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The Super New Moon in Cancer is a love letter to yourself and all of the dreams you’ve ever had for your life. That doesn’t mean you won’t have the opportunity to find romantic love, but this time is largely about you and not who you’re with.

On July 14, focus on what you want to create for yourself, and then take action. You are being supported by the universe to take a step forward into your dreams. Don't let this moment go to waste.

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Scorpio

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Do what you’ve been too afraid to, Scorpio. It doesn’t matter how many chances you’ve had, or how many times you’ve run from the truth. Tuesday's Super New Moon is your call to say yes to what you really want instead of letting the doubts or fears dictate your decisions.

Mercury retrograde will actually help you, as it brings about a second chance for you to choose your fate. Just remember that fear doesn’t always mean you shouldn’t do something; only that you’re breaking a pattern you’ve been stuck in.

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Sagittarius

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Allow yourself to grow, Sagittarius. The Super New Moon on July 14 encourages you to take all that you’ve learned and use it to become a better partner to the person that you love.

This helps you compromise and strengthen your relationship. It’s not about just yourself anymore, but what you share with that special person in your life. You see now that finding your forever love has a great deal to do with you growing into the person who knows what that actually looks like.

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Capricorn

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This is the perfect time for a new beginning in your romantic life, Capricorn. Whether you are repairing a previous connection or reentering the dating world, Tuesday's Super New Moon is all about beautiful new beginnings in love.

Just be sure that you’re going slow. Wait to define anything until Mercury stations direct on July 23. That way, you won’t have to go back over any previous themes or lessons.

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Aquarius

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On July 14, slow down and reflect on what you need to enjoy your life and feel supported. There's no reason to wait for the perfect person to start loving what you already have.

Get back to basics, Aquarius, and honor what you actually need. Build a life that you love, whether you have a partner in it or not. Though it may sound counterintuitive, this is what will transform your romantic life.

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Pisces

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Inspiration returns on Tuesday, Pisces. The Super New Moon in Cancer brings a resurgence of creative and romantic energy.

This can represent a significant turning point in a relationship. It may also bring someone new into your life or the very opportunity you’ve been trying to manifest. Remember, nothing is separate. How you feel determines what you attract, so let yourself be inspired and see miracles around every corner.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.