The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, July 5 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for July 5, 2026. The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Pisces. Sunday's card reading for everyone comes from the Page of Cups.

The Page of Cups tarot card is about being creative, but not in a trained artistic sense. Instead, you go with what feels natural to you. With the Moon in Pisces, your intuitive side is enlightened. Let's see what this means for the tarot card reading for your astrological sign today.

The daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, July 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Wheel of Fortune

You hold the power to create the destiny you desire, Aries. It can feel like just the biggest moments mold your life. But what often holds the most power in shaping your future is the everyday habits and actions you take. Those things, you can control.

Find refuge in the fact that your life isn't just what is handed to you. You couldn't control the past, so why fixate on it? It can be difficult, but your future self will thank you for focusing on what you can do. You hold the power, Aries.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, if you don't choose when to take a break, your body will choose for you. The Eight of Pentacles, reversed, signifies a disruption. However, a disruption doesn't have to be for the worst.

While it may feel like a break in your flow, it could actually be crucial to keeping the flow going. It can provide you with the clarity or rest you need. If nothing else, reaching a sort of breaking point can give you insight into lifestyles that aren't healthy or sustainable for you.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot, reversed

Do things feel a little out of control, Gemini? The Chariot, reversed, indicates you're experiencing a delay in progress or loss of center.

It could be fear, an actual situation you can't control, or something else. This calls you to regain your inner focus and zero in on simplicity. It encourages you to state your values plainly and let them guide you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Wands, reversed

Cancer, not everything you'd like to do will work out exactly as you planned. On July 5, you gain a lesson in patience and flexibility. The Four of Wands tarot card is about managing your ideas and your expectations of others. But since it's in reverse, you will have to manage yourself.

Someone may disappoint you, and that is OK. Because the lesson is that you can't always depend on other people to satisfy your needs. Sometimes you have to accept them for who they are and depend on yourself.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Four of Pentacles

On July 5, a few financial matters may come up that you want to handle but find a bit challenging. The Four of Pentacles explores how to manage your finances more effectively.

You might need to be a little creative right now. Perhaps you need to rearrange a few things or talk to someone to find a more efficient way to manage things differently.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Swords, reversed

Virgo, we are at this beautiful moment in time when the past is finally behind you, and you no longer feel any sorrow about anyone from your past. Memories of an ex will be in your distant past.

On July 5, you will discover that there are some things you need to stop doing, and you are no longer focusing on what was. You are moving forward, and a clean slate is what you need to give new love a chance.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Death, reversed

Some people can be really stubborn, and as much as you try to convince them to move on, they choose to stay stuck in the past. You have a chance to learn about the mental limitations people have in their thinking.

It can be very difficult for you to embrace, since you're such a balanced zodiac sign. As the death reversed tarot card reminds you, not all endings meet a beginning. Sometimes it just means you're letting go and moving on.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Wands

Scorpio, you love to win. On July 5, you are entering a competition with someone. It could be for fun or pure sport. The Five of Wands is about conflict.

Don't be surprised if there is a little bit of temptation to let the other person get the advantage. The inner conflict you feel can be very hard to overcome, especially if you are emotionally involved.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Swords

You are a really good thinker, Sagittarius, and you are the sign of education and learning. Your tarot card, the King of Swords, is about sharpening your mind and giving yourself an edge over others intellectually.

July 5 is the perfect day to sharpen your mind. Read books and find out what is going on in the world. Give yourself a chance to learn about recent events and pop culture.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Wands

Capricorn, remember what the meaning of courage is. Courage is not someone who has no fear. It is someone who acts in spite of it.

The Seven of Wands represents inner patience. If you are feeling fear, it doesn't disqualify you from being courageous; it's actually what enables you to be a candidate!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed

What if your problem isn't collaboration itself, but your methods of doing so? Aquarius, the Three of Pentacles, reversed, signifies troubles with teamwork.

You might be dealing with people you find difficult, or there may have been a miscommunication. Regardless of whether it was from the start or just at this point, you might feel a little frustration in this area. This card encourages you to reflect and be curious; this could lead you to all of the solutions you need.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Swords, reversed

Pisces, no one can really back you into a corner unless you allow them to. On July 5, you may need to accept a truth that you really didn't want to talk about in the past. It could be that you have been asked to do something you're uncomfortable with.

You agreed, but now you want to change your mind. It could be hard to undo what you've already accepted. But if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish any goal you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.