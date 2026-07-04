3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success On July 5, 2026

On July 5, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. When Mars forms a trine with Pluto, the floodgates are open, and we get to experience a rush of prosperity and abundance.

This is the perfect time for these astrological signs to feel good about previous moves made in the financial world. We're no longer naïve when it comes to money. We know what we're doing.

This knowledge has us feeling confident when it comes to our finances. A period of prosperity commences on Sunday, and we welcome it in with everything we've got.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

It's time to up your game, Virgo. Seeing is believing, and when Mars forms a trine with Pluto, you see the perfect way to bring in some extra cash. We're not talking about a tiny amount, either.

Advertisement

This day has great significance for you. How you react to the opportunity at hand is what opens the floodgates to financial success. It's a good thing you know what you're doing.

On Sunday, you get to see something you've never seen before: an open door that leads to a period of great prosperity and wealth. Of course, you barge right through! Financial success is yours now, and it is much-deserved.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

In your case, Capricorn, Sunday is the start of a new era. A professional success that you experienced recently is starting to snowball into something much more lucrative than you ever imagined. This may be unexpected, but you are certainly not complaining.

Not only are you walking into a prime period of wealth-earning, but you're also feeling smart and savvy. When Mars in Gemini forms a trine with Pluto in Aquarius, it's a good idea to use the instincts that come with that attitude. In other words, trust yourself.

Being smart with money is your thing, so it's not a shock that this day brings you into the fold of financial success. Now, your job is to keep it flourishing. You are disciplined, and you know exactly what to do to make this money last.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You have an abundance mindset, and that allows you to attract endless wealth and prosperity. When your positive attitude mixes with the right transit, as in Mars trine Pluto, you are able to manifest whatever you want out of life. It feels like magic, but it's all you, Pisces.

On Sunday, during this particular transit, what you want is money, and seriously, who could blame you? Life is expensive, and these days, we could all use a little more cash. Yet, you're the one who finds a way into that equation.

Advertisement

You are a smart person, and you're tired of being naive and letting life happen to you. You're using your mind on this day to gather the funds you need to feel good and confident about your financial future. What's more is that it turns out to be far easier than you expected. Nicely done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.