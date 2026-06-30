Your Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, July 1: The Moon Enters Aquarius

Every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope is here for July 1, 2026. The Moon moves into Aquarius on Wednesday, helping you see the bigger picture.

Aquarius puts logic above emotion, and that is what you are guided to do today. Approach any problems objectively and with a cool head. Stay open to change, and try not to let any stress get to you. Remember, this too shall pass. Don't give your energy to inconsequential problems or minor squabbles. It's just not worth it.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, July 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Your social life needs a refresh, Aries, and July 1 is the perfect day to make it happen. Take a moment to think honestly about your friendships and who you truly want in your circle. Who's been on your mind that you haven't reached out to? Who doesn't reciprocate the energy you put in?

With Jupiter now in Leo, the universe rewards those who act boldly, so don't be afraid to put yourself out there. Call an old friend to catch up or join a club and start making some new ones.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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It's time to reflect on your career, Taurus, and whether it's heading in the right direction. Whether you have a micro-managing boss or are underpaid, consider if what you've been putting up with is truly worth it. The answer you come up with on Wednesday tells you everything.

You don't have to do anything dramatic now, but being honest about where you stand at work is useful. Now, you know if you should be asking for a promotion or updating your resume for the job hunt.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You're thinking bigger than usual on Wednesday, Gemini, and that's saying a lot. During the Aquarius Moon, things that previously felt out of reach suddenly seem doable. Yet, this is not the moment to take action. It's the time to start planning.

If you've been wanting to travel, start doing some research about the trip you're imagining. If you have a new goal in mind, focus on the details. What do you need to work on now to achieve this dream in the near future?

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Don't let financial stress get the better of you, Cancer. On July 1, a situation with shared money arises. It could have to do with a joint expense or a financial dynamic that needs to be addressed.

You are deeply sensitive, but the Aquarius Moon helps you take a step back and get some emotional distance. On Wednesday, you can look at the numbers without it turning into a whole ordeal. When you do, you realize that this issue is far more manageable than you've been making it out to be in your mind.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Your relationships are getting some extra love on Wednesday, Leo, and this is all thanks to the Aquarius Moon. Whether it's your romantic partner or a close friend, someone in your life could use a little extra attention, and you are happy to give it.

Jupiter entered your sign on June 30, making you more generous and open than usual. This is a good combination to have productive and honest conversations.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The first of the month is the perfect time to reflect on your routines and make any necessary changes. Something has been dragging down your energy or dampening your productivity. On Wednesday, it becomes too obvious to ignore.

Fortunately, once you figure out what the problem is, it's easy for you to fix it. This is your chance to ditch any bad habits and adjust your schedule.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You're starting the month on a very positive note, Libra. Wednesday's Aquarius Moon has you feeling fun and creative. This lunation gives you the spark of inspiration you've been missing.

Meanwhile, Jupiter in Leo is boosting your social life. Suddenly, your phone is blowing up, and your friends are more available than they've been in a while. Host a dinner party or spend a night on the town with your besties.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Home is on your mind on July 1, Scorpio. Perhaps an unresolved family situation is still hanging over your head. Maybe you've been thinking about relocating or moving in with your partner.

During the Aquarius Moon, you can look at the situation objectively. It seems a lot less complicated when you focus on logic instead of emotions. Your living situation is going to improve this month, and what you figure out on Wednesday is the first step in that direction.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You've needed to say something for a while, and the words finally come to you on July 1. The Aquarius Moon makes it easier to articulate a thought that's been stuck in your head.

One particular conversation stands out on Wednesday, and it's not with anyone you might expect. Whether you chat with a coworker, a neighbor, a sibling, or even a total stranger, this discussion is surprisingly deep. It lingers with you long after in a great way.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Although you usually approach your finances with your typical Capricorn discipline, you've been avoiding looking at them lately. Fortunately, on July 1, it suddenly seems manageable again. Take a look at your financial plan, and if something isn't working, this is the time to make adjustments.

Keep your eyes open for ways to bring in money and new opportunities that pop up. The Aquarius Moon prefers the unconventional, so this is more likely a passive income source than a job offer.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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With the Moon in your sign, July 1 treats you well, Aquarius. You're free of distractions and confident in your choices. You're not letting yourself get caught up in any negative emotions, either.

Trust yourself and listen to your intuition. If you've been going back and forth on a decision, it's easy to choose the right answer on Wednesday.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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July starts quietly for you, Pisces. You have the urge to be more private and reflective on Wednesday, which suits you just fine. You love your alone time, after all.

Allow yourself to slow down and relax. By the end of the day, you feel a little lighter, without necessarily knowing why. Don't question it. Listen to your intuition and trust how you feel.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer, and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.