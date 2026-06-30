3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On July 1, 2026

Starting on July 1, 2026, three zodiac signs are finally feeling happy again. We're starting this new month on a very positive note.

We have high hopes for July, but those hopes must be based on reality. The beauty of the Aquarius Moon is that it helps us detach from a situation so that we can see the truth, rather than what we want to see. On Wednesday, these astrological signs find the perfect balance between shooting for the stars and setting achievable goals.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

On July 1, your attitude could not be better, Gemini. The Aquarius Moon helps you trust your initial sense that this is going to be a good month. You just feel it in your bones, and that feeling seems to be right.

Advertisement

July presents you with follow-up opportunities to what you started in June, and this is exactly what you've hoped for. You are getting the chance to make good on some of the great ideas you came up with last month.

You feel like there's magic in the air and that accomplishment is just a breath away. Finally, you're starting to see momentum, and this makes you incredibly happy. You know in your heart that something awesome is about to happen. Keep up the good work!

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your attitude on the first day of July determines the vibe for the rest of the month. Fortunately, your energy is all positive. You know exactly what you want out of this summer month, and during the Aquarius Moon, you know how to make it so.

You are firing on all cylinders now, Libra, as you know that you're only just getting started. You decided a while back that you were going to make realistic changes to your life, and now, you're gaining momentum.

You are starting the month off on a happy note, and you're not backing down. This is how you like to live: with a goal in mind and the knowledge that if you want it, you can achieve it.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

One thing is for sure: you're not entering a new month with a bad attitude. Even if you didn't get what you wanted in June, you are not going to mope. It's time to try, try again, and that's exactly what you intend to do, starting on July 1.

Maintaining a positive mindset is everything to you, Aquarius. You've noticed that in the past, when your attitude is positive, the world around you reacts in a positive way. Yet, when you focus on the negative, you attract negative outcomes. That is absolutely not what you want this month.

Advertisement

Now, with the Moon in your sign, you feel nothing short of ecstatic about the plans you've made and the places you intend to visit. You've got your eyes on the prize, and there's nothing in your way. You haven't been this happy in a long time, so make the most of it. Go, go, go!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.