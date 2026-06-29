Your Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, June 30: Jupiter Enters Leo

The daily horoscope for June 30, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. Jupiter enters Leo on Tuesday, kicking off 12 months of extra confidence and creativity.

After a year of Jupiter in Cancer, Leo energy is a completely different vibe. It's bolder and more willing to take up space. The time for staying home and playing it safe is officially over. Mercury is still retrograde, though, so Tuesday isn't the day to sign anything or make any huge announcements. But something big is happening, and you can already feel it.

Daily horoscopes for Tuesday, June 30, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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You are about to be very lucky in love, Aries. If you romatic life has felt stagnant, Jupiter in Leo brings an exciting new energy. Put yourself out there and don't be afraid to make the first move.

The vibes are high on Tuesday, and fun stuff is heading your way. If you're in a relationship, try to add some playfulness to your connection. If you're single, go on a date and flirt your heart out.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Prepare for a major upgrade, Taurus. Whether you're moving into a new house or simply redecorating your space, on Tuesday, your home life feels better than it has in a while.

Jupiter in Leo brings a get-stuff-done energy. If there's anything you've been meaning to deal with that's been sitting on the back burner, this is the time to handle it. This transit does not allow for any procrastination.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You're already a pretty good communicator, Gemini, but you're about to get even better. With Jupiter in Leo, the next year is genuinely great for writing and getting your ideas out into the world.

A creative project involving words, whether that's a book or a script, has real momentum behind it starting on June 30. You've been thinking about this for a while, and Jupiter in Leo gives you the push you need to actually get to work.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Jupiter just left your sign, Cancer, which I know sounds sad. But, here's the thing: it's moving into Leo, which means great things for your finances. June 30 is the start of a more prosperous chapter of your life.

Jupiter in Leo gets things moving, so if you've been meaning to ask for a raise or start a side hustle, this is your sign to do so on Tuesday. Take a moment to think about what you want your financial life to look like, because the next 12 months are probably your best shot at making it happen.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Jupiter is in your sign now, Leo. This happens once every 12 years, and it starts right now. Expect more opportunities and better self-confidence. Suddenly, on June 30, the things you've been working toward are actually within reach.

Yet, success is not going to happen overnight. The best things that happen during a Jupiter return aren't always loud. On a random Tuesday, something subtly shifts, and six months later, you look back and realize that was the moment things started going right.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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On Tuesday, you're healing and doing the kind of inner work that actually sticks. Leo may be a bold sign, but even so, Jupiter in Leo is quietly doing a lot for you behind the scenes. This is the kind of growth that doesn't look like much from the outside but feels enormous on the inside.

June 30 has a nice, focused energy to it. It's a good day to start something you've been putting off because it felt too big to begin.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Your loneliness is finally ending, Libra, and your social life is about to get a major boost. On Tuesday, Jupiter in Leo brings better people into your orbit and helps you build a supportive community.

If you've been feeling a little isolated, this energy helps. But you can't stay home and expect your problems to miraculously get solved. On June 30, go out into the world and make new friends. The universe has you back.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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The next year is one of the best professional periods you've had in a long time, Scorpio. Jupiter in Leo brings you recognition and better opportunities. So, don't give up now.

On Tuesday, you're finally getting the kind of visibility at work that you've been building toward. If you've been doing good work without getting much credit, that's about to change.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Life hasn't been easy, Sagittarius, but June 30 brings you some really amazing news. You love to travel, and Jupiter in Leo does too. The next year is great for finally taking the trip you've been talking about forever.

Even if travel isn't on your mind, you'll still be expanding your horizons. That could mean going back to school or pursuing something that used to feel too ambitious.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Like most people, you've been feeling stressed about money. But there's no reason for you to worry, Capricorn. Jupiter in Leo is going to do great things for your finances over the next year.

A business partnership or investment is about to get a lot more favorable. June 30 is a good day to take stock of where things actually stand.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You are in a great headspace for connecting with people on June 30. Whether you're single or in a relationship, Jupiter in Leo makes this a great time for your love life.

Go on dates and put yourself out there, Aquarius. Leo's influence makes you flirty and more charming than ever. If you're already with someone, the next 12 months have real potential to take things to a more serious level.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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It's time to ditch those bad habits, Pisces. Your routines and health habits are going to get a real upgrade on Tuesday.

If you've been wanting to work out consistently or start eating better, this is the perfect time to do so. Jupiter in Leo brings the energy that actually makes those things stick, instead of lasting only two weeks.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.