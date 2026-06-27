Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, June 28: Mercury Retrograde Is About To Begin

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for Sunday, June 28, 2026. On Sunday, Mercury is preparing to station retrograde, creating an important period of healing.

Mercury retrograde is a chance for you to reflect and better understand why things have occurred in the ways that they have. In Cancer, it centers around your emotions. Yet, this retrograde is different. As much as you need to be wary of the dreaded return of an ex or romanticizing the past, you are also gaining the clarity needed to move ahead. Be sure that you’re listening to the guidance of the universe and being willing to take a step forward, even if that means finally leaving the past where it belongs.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, June 28, 2026:

Aries

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This is your time to make it right, Aries. Mercury retrograde in Cancer is about improving your relationship and healing any challenging family dynamics. Yet, it’s also your chance to finally move ahead.

Matters in your life were not able to come together earlier, so don’t be surprised if things take a sudden shift in the next few weeks. On Sunday, be willing to expand your sense of home. Entertain moving or relocating, especially if it has to do with love.

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Taurus

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This is your moment to be certain, Taurus. Resist the need to keep everything the same and instead embrace the new levels of clarity you are receiving. On June 28, you are meant to rehash some previous romantic conversations and adjust the plans that you’ve made for the future.

You have to move with confidence, though, which also means if you don’t have it, this isn’t the time to fake it. Be willing to change your plans and your heart.

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Gemini

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Create a secure future for yourself and the one you love, Gemini. Mercury retrograde in Cancer invites you to think about the financial aspects of your relationship. This can involve how money is shared or you receiving what you feel like you deserve.

On Sunday, you are meant to go back over previous themes and figure out a new plan together. Just be certain that you’re actually focusing on what and who is of the greatest value for you.

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Cancer

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Jupiter moved through your sign for the past year, stirring up all kinds of deep emotions. The expansion Jupiter brought was emotional, which may not have let you embrace the kind of changes you’ve been hoping for.

June 28 is your second chance, Cancer. Opportunities are coming back around, and people are resurfacing. Everything is happening as it’s meant to. You just have to be open and willing to go back to get ahead.

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Leo

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You can’t ignore what you feel, dear Leo. Mercury retrograde in Cancer is your time for healing. This has been a supremely challenging year, as whatever you’ve been trying to avoid or hide has been made public. While this was in your best interest, it doesn’t mean it's been easy.

Use these next few weeks for your own healing. On Sunday, work on accepting things as they are and how you can live a life of truth moving forward.

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Virgo

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Your feelings mean something, Virgo. You have to listen to your intuition if you want to understand how the universe is orchestrating matters in your favor.

You have been withholding the truth of your feelings from someone in your life. While you’ve said that you don’t care for them in that way, you actually do. On June 28, honor your feelings, knowing that they serve a greater purpose in your journey.

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Libra

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Mercury retrograde in Cancer invites you to slow down and reflect on your intentions, Libra. This energy helps you be sure that you are in alignment with your higher self and that you’re not holding yourself back from anything.

On Sunday, you must focus on your own inner security, which allows you to make the decisions that lead to your greatest success. Whether in love or career, this pause is about helping you go where you’re truly meant to be.

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Scorpio

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Let yourself believe that nothing is ever lost that is truly meant for you. While you’ve been encouraged to move forward in your life in the past year, you may not have made the progress you’ve hoped for. This doesn’t mean that you’ve failed, Scorpio, but that the timing wasn’t right before.

Now, in the next few weeks, the timing will finally be right, which means everything that was left undone will finally start to materialize. On June 28, brace yourself for a sudden turn of fate toward your dreams.

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Sagittarius

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Nothing is ever set in stone, especially when it comes to love. You can always make amends or reunite with the one who got away. It may not be easy or comfortable for your ego, but that possibility always exists.

June 28 brings you the chance to actually do what you’ve been wanting to. Follow your heart, Sagittarius, and honor the lessons that you’ve learned about love. It really is the only thing that matters.

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Capricorn

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To repair an existing relationship means that you first have to acknowledge what happened to become derailed. Whether it was just time or the distractions of life, your connection isn’t what it once was. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be, Capricorn.

Take time on Sunday to make your relationship the best it can be, or choose to try again. With Mercury retrograde occurring in Cancer, if a past lover returns, trust that it is for a reason.

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Aquarius

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Your needs matter, Aquarius. While you may still be learning what you genuinely need from a relationship, that doesn’t mean that you should feel like you or your life is lacking anything.

On June 28, as Mercury prepares to station retrograde in Cancer, it invites you to mother yourself. Become that compassionate, loving force you have always craved. That way, any relationship you attract into your life only enhances what you’ve already built for yourself.

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Pisces

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You are entering one of the most joyful and social periods of the year, Pisces. This retrograde will help reconnect you with friends and loved ones who are meant to be in your life.

While there is the potential for a serious commitment here, it’s also about letting yourself enjoy life again without worrying when the proverbial other shoe will drop. On Sunday, trust in what you deserve, and let yourself prioritize the people and pastimes that make you genuinely happy.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.