Your Love Horoscope For Wednesday, June 24: The Sun And The Moon Align

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for June 24, 2026. The Cancer Sun trines the Scorpio Moon on Wednesday, bringing a desire to protect what and who you care most about.

This is a healthy energy that helps stir new growth in your relationship and brings the kind of warmth and security you’ve been longing for. Remember that true love should never feel like a threat to your safety. While this can feel complicated in karmic situations, being loved is also about feeling safe. Let down your walls, and realize that the only love worth protecting is the one that wants to protect you, too.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 24, 2026:

Aries

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You can’t keep life from changing, beautiful Aries. While you may want to protect someone from the changing circumstances of life, that's not always the right move.

Sometimes, what you try to protect someone from is the very thing they need to experience as part of their own journey. On Wednesday, show that you care, but make sure that any efforts don't cause greater challenges for that special person in your life.

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Taurus

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You deserve to feel safe in love, Taurus. Yet, the only way you can is by honoring the truth of your relationship. This doesn’t only involve feelings but intentions as well.

Make sure you’re fully expressing how you feel on June 24. Be honest about what you truly want instead of hiding behind the mask of just wanting to be friends.

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Gemini

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Protect your peace, Gemini, as well as the peace of your relationship. This may look like setting heavy boundaries with someone who threatens this peace or removing yourself from an unhealthy situation.

Protecting your peace doesn’t have to come with drama and chaos, though. On Wednesday, be especially mindful of anything or anyone that only wants to draw you into battle.

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Cancer

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Let yourself escape the real world, Cancer. You are filled with a deep sense of love on June 24. This energy has you wanting to live in that little love bubble with the special person in your life. This is about safety, but it’s also about protecting your relationship.

You deserve to experience joy, no matter who or what may be threatening that. While reality will come soon enough, let yourself escape on Wednesday and focus solely on love.

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Leo

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You are feeling incredibly protective of someone at home on Wednesday. This could be your romantic partner or a family member. While you want to protect this person, it also triggers a phase of healing within yourself.

Be sure that you’re taking responsibility for the hurt you’ve caused. You never want to be in a situation where you need to protect the person you love from yourself.

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Virgo

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Be careful with your words on June 24, Virgo. You may be feeling triggered on Wednesday. This could lead you to say the opposite of how you actually feel or inadvertently get into an argument with the person you care about.

Try to focus your energy elsewhere. Spend time with a trusted friend, or get involved in a new social scene. While you have things you need to say, it’s better to save them for another day.

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Libra

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Don’t feel bad about protecting your own interests, Libra. You’ve had to learn lessons the hard way, which means you should now be approaching love differently than you have in the past.

This may lead you to have a conversation about finances on Wednesday. Whether you’re discussing keeping things separate or even a prenuptial agreement, be sure that you are protecting yourself. It’s not that this person has ill intentions, but you are being guided to protect what you have worked for.

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Scorpio

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You can’t protect yourself from hurt without also blocking love from your life, Scorpio. On June 24, stop trying to keep potential heartbreak at bay and realize that the walls you've built up are keeping real connections away.

You can protect yourself with love instead of fear. This allows you to be open to new opportunities for romance in your life. It is safe to let yourself say yes to love and take a chance on someone new.

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Sagittarius

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The healing journey you’ve been on is about finally allowing your inner child to be loved, Sagittarius. This helps you feel safe in your relationship and move forward with a new sense of ease.

You have always deserved this kind of love, though, at times, that has been hard for you to believe. On Wednesday, let yourself receive it with open arms.

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Capricorn

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You don’t need to keep secrets in a relationship that is meant for you, Capricorn. This means you need to be honest about your dreams and what is important to you in your life.

You’ve been trying to keep parts of your life separate or compartmentalized, but after June 24, you can’t do this any longer. Love means that you are safe to reveal your full self.

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Aquarius

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You can have both a career and a romantic relationship, Aquarius. You may feel like you need to protect your professional goals on Wednesday rather than embracing change in your life.

You're afraid that you can't have it all, but that's not the reality. Be sure that any choices you make on June 24 come from a place of honoring all that you deserve, including love.

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Pisces

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Love is a spiritual journey, Pisces. You don’t have to protect your spiritual path from the person you love. On Wednesday, recognize that these aren’t actually two different paths, but one and the same.

This person will deepen your spirituality and purpose, so you are meant to share with them whatever you’ve been keeping inside. Let love become the catalyst for making all of your dreams come true.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.