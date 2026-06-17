The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, June 18 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 18, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Leo. The card reading for everyone is the Three of Cups, reversed, a reminder that even good moments require change.

We are reaching the end of Gemini season, and a new solar season will start in Cancer. Gemini teaches you to lean on logic, whereas Cancer focuses on feelings, especially the ones that are constantly changing and feel uncertain. The Moon is in Leo on Thursday, which invites you to be brave when entering new territory. Change is on the horizon, and today's tarot reading gives insight into which area it occurs for your astrological sign.

Daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, June 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Pentacles

What you've done in the past may not work in the future, Aries. The Seven of Pentacles tarot card represents the areas of your life that have helped you to win, but now need to be reviewed to see if they help you repeat your growth.

With the Sun preparing to enter Cancer this week, you're invited to listen to your feelings. Ask yourself which ones hold you back and which ones push you ahead on June 18.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

On June 18, your daily tarot card is the Nine of Pentacles, which talks about financial abundance and being able to care for yourself without help from others. Thursday is the day you start reviewing areas you feel are vulnerable to your self-sufficiency.

You have an opportunity to make changes and adjustments now, especially while the Sun is in Gemini, empowering your personal wealth sector.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Strength, reversed

Sometimes things change how you feel about yourself. Your confidence may feel challenged on Thursday, but the Strength, reversed tarot card, reminds you that weakness isn't a sign of failure.

There's an opportunity waiting for you to grow into the person you know that you could be. You're no longer limited by self-doubt. Now, you're ready to own your courage and do something about it.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: The Empress

You are ready to embrace all the good things that your life has to offer you, Cancer. On June 18, you start a new journey, even if it's just in your heart.

The Empress tarot card is about nurturing your inner feminine energy. You're going to give birth to a new side of you soon, and you don't want to miss out on the experience.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: King of Wands

The King of Wands tarot card represents a person who is super powerful and driven. With the Moon in your sign on June 18, that person is you. You have something significant that you'd like to accomplish on Thursday.

It's best not to go it alone, Leo, even though you may wish to try. The Sun in Gemini highlights how friendships can be a source of courage and a resource to tap into.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Swords

Virgo, you lead with logic, which is one of the many reasons why you are so smart when it comes to life. When you feel like you have to put a stop to something in a relationship, you don't waste time expressing yourself.

The Knight of Swords tarot card highlights this incredible talent you have of being a direct communicator. You are going to say what needs to be said and not hold back.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Wands

People take notice, Libra. Even when you're not trying to stand out from the crowd, you do. With the Moon in your sector of social status on Thursday, you're elevated to a high level naturally.

The things you do simply work out well, and it shows up most in areas where you want to be respected publicly. Today's perfect for taking a small step toward the future you wish to create, Libra, and don't be afraid of making mistakes. You're likely not going to!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Wands

You think a lot before you strike, and on Thursday, your daily tarot card, the Knight of Wands, is about swiftness.

You're going to be working faster than people expect you to. You know that time is not something to waste. Once you know you're ready to take an idea and run with it, that's precisely what you're going to do.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Wands, reversed

Sometimes families have problems, Sagittarius. Even if you try your best to do everything right, things don't always work out as you planned. The Four of Wands, reversed, talks about rocky situations, which you may have to face on Thursday.

But with the Moon in Leo emphasizing learning, take a step back. You will see where the light is at the end of the tunnel, and it will give you a chance to figure things out.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Cups, reversed

Not every person matures at the same pace. Some people need more time to realize what they have in you.

On June 18, you'll also sense that you need to focus on who you are, as your tarot card, King of Cups, reversed, encourages you not to allow someone's lack of maturity to control your sense of value.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Wands, reversed

It's always good to plan something you can look forward to doing, Aquarius. The Eight of Wands, reversed, is about finding rest and a sense of what you deserve. You deserve a moment of silence at the end of the day.

You have earned a quiet night on the couch watching a show. For someone who works so hard, it's no surprise that sleeping feels like laziness. Don't let that get to you. Sleep is a very important part of taking care of yourself. On June 18, if you have to pencil a date with yourself, you shall!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: The Hermit

Pisces, you love your me-time so much that you often feel closest to your higher power when you are alone. You naturally gravitate toward quiet moments, and you don't have to think about it.

The Hermit tarot card is about withdrawing from the world so you can enjoy some quiet solitude to reflect or meditate. On June 18, you realize the value you felt was there only increases, and you decide that this week, you'll do it more, but this time with intention.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.