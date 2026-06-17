The Hard Part Is Finally Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After June 18, 2026

After June 18, 2026, the hardest part is over for three zodiac signs. When Chiron, the wounded healer, comes to our rescue, we can know for sure that a specific hardship we've endured are now coming to an end.

We have a major breakthrough on Thursday, Chiron's very last day in Aries before entering a new astrological sign. It shows us that there's no going back to our old ways, and that this is for the best. After all, those ways did not do us any good. Our emotional wounds are lessons, but they are not burdens to keep alive forever. We let go of this baggage, and we free ourselves from our hard times. We can now move forward, feeling better than ever before.

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1. Aries

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If there's anyone who can hold a grudge, it's you, Aries. Yet, on Thursday, Chiron direct helps you understand that a grudge you've been holding is not doing anyone any good.

It's not hurting the person you're holding the grudge against, and it's certainly not doing you any favors either. This transit helps you finally let it go and feel the calmness that comes with this release.

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After this day, you notice that your life feels much lighter, and it's all because you've stopped keeping this resentment alive. You are ready to free yourself from the shackles of your own mind now. The hard times are finally over, and you only have yourself to thank.

2. Cancer

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During Chiron's last day in Aries for a while, a long-standing argument finally comes to a close. You might've been pushed to giving someone the silent treatment for a long time, and apparently, you've made your point.

You no longer see a reason to continue with this facade of standoffishness. You care about the person you're at odds with, and they may even be a family member. While you had a reason for the tension at first, now it just seems to be hurting you both.

On Thursday, one little conversation breaks the ice and sets you both free, Cancer. You don't have to hold hands and walk into the sunset together, but it sure will be nice to not hang on to that old animosity.

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3. Aquarius

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What's holding you back, Aquarius, are feelings of guilt that you don't like to look at. You're not guilty of anything, so why do you take these feelings on? Chiron direct helps you get to the heart of the matter and really understand your own emotions.

Thursday is a day of healing for you, and that's no surprise given Chiron's presence in the sky. You come to realize that this feeling of guilt, or whatever it is, is seriously getting in the way of your creativity.

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You want to feel better, and to do so, you must shake free from this mental prison. You are wonderful as you are, and you don't need to create dramas that only keep you down. Free yourself and move past those old hardships.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.