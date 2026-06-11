The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, June 12 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here on June 12, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Taurus. The card reading for everyone is the Magician.

The Magician tarot card highlights your talents, and that includes your hobbies or the activities you do to make a living. Since the Moon is in Taurus, you are emotionally connected to your values and making financial changes. Since Gemini rules the Magician tarot, this is the perfect day for working on a goal that improves your economic situation. Let's see how this works for each astrological sign on Friday.

Daily tarot horoscope for Friday, June 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is what you make of it, Aries. On June 12, you're ready to see a turn of fate working in your favor. There are a few things that favor your life: the Moon in your house of money and the Sun activating communication.

What this means when your daily tarot card is the Wheel of Fortune is that you have a chance to turn something negative around through a conversation. Don't be shy about approaching a topic, even if it feels slightly risky.

You never know what you might be able to accomplish when your goal is to resolve and bring things to a beautiful collaborative effort.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Cups, reversed

You have dreams, but there is a time and place for action. The Seven of Cups, reversed, is about breaking free from illusion born from creative thinking.

On June 12, the Moon in your sign serves as a wake-up call, prompting you to make a decision. Do you improve and grow up, or let things stay as they are, even if that means you're not living up to your full potential?

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Cups

The Sun has been in your sign all month, and it's taught you something about yourself. You love to learn, but you actually don't like drama.

On June 12, with the Moon encouraging endings, you're ready to put a stop to anything that doesn't make sense. The daily tarot card, the Nine of Cups, is about making wishes, especially the ones you want to truly come true for you.

Focus on the good life you want to create. You can do it, and you know it. You just have to get through this day and away from what holds you back.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Cups

You're ready to take a look at your friendships, Cancer, and part of the reason is to see how they align with your life goals. You want to be the one who helps others, but sometimes, beliefs conflict.

On June 12, the Nine of Cups is about wishes, so let your biggest dreams inspire you to follow your heart, but not focus on pleasing others. You want to make sure you're following your heart.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups is about mutual respect, which is what you're signing up for on Friday. The Moon is in your sector of social status, and this is a signal to hold yourself in the highest regard.

You are aware that people do watch what you do. Influencer or not, you want to do the right thing because it makes you feel good about yourself and also helps the world you live in be a better place.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Wands

Not all disagreements are counterproductive, and not every argument should be avoided. The Five of Wands teaches you the value of discontent when you are speaking to someone about a tough situation.

Virgo, you are great at organizing. You might disagree, but you learn. On June 12, it's best to listen and see what you need to change so you can work more closely toward success.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Wands

You aren't designed to argue your point or constantly try to prove your worth to someone. When you feel pushed to stand your ground on Friday, you come to a new conclusion: not to go there.

You want to avoid it and find a workaround. The Seven of Wands reminds you to be the example and not use assertiveness to reach the result you know only comes from kindness.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Cups, reversed

You're taking a step back, and the Six of Cups, reversed, is about moving from the past.

You don't have to close the door entirely, Scorpio, but it's best to stop letting what you no longer need control your thinking. Instead, take the lessons you've learned today and move forward tomorrow.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Pentacles

According to the Five of Pentacles, you are ready to break free from what you know is your comfort zone. You know this isn't the best place for you to be because comfort means being stuck, even though it's not so bad.

On Friday, you realize that it's time to focus on new things, and that could mean improving your relationship or finding someone to hang out with. Whatever it is you need to do, this is the first day to get started.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Cups

You are at this beautiful place in time where you have friends, and you feel good about who you spend time with.

The joy of friendship is symbolic of the Three of Cups tarot card, and it reminds you to celebrate your wins in life with people you care about. Friday brings you a chance to enjoy creative outings or conversations full of what-if musings with friends.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords

The Ace of Swords signifies mental clarity, and you have a few ideas on what you want to do and when. You don't necessarily know exactly where to start right now.

With the Moon in Taurus, you prefer avoiding high risks, but you know that an insight will come and help you know which way to go.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Death, reversed

On June 12, the universe is measuring your ability to be aware of what is happening in your heart.

The Death, reversed, is about delays in endings, so knowing when the time is right is important. With the Moon in your communication sector, pay attention to your emotions. Let them guide you and your life toward the right path.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.