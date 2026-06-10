The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, June 11 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for Thursday, June 11, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon will leave Aries to enter Taurus. The card reading for everyone is the Knight of Pentacles.

The energy shifts once the Moon enters Taurus on Thursday. While the Moon was in Aries, things felt turbulent and a little bit erratic. But things are calmer in an earth sign, and Taurus is where the Moon is exalted. The Knight symbolizes movement, and the Pentacles represent wealth and value. We enter a period when the focus turns to money. Let's find out what this teaches each astrological sign on this day.

Daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, June 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Page of Pentacles

It's time to make some money, Aries. Your daily tarot card, the Page of Pentacles, is about ambition and starting something new.

This energy is perfect for starting a side gig or looking at what you need to begin a passion project. With the Moon entering your house of financial resources, let June 11 be your day one.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

When the Moon enters your sign on Thursday, you have a chance to look at your life and see what you want to do to be a better person.

The Nine of Pentacles, when it's reversed, invites you to explore the financial aspects of your day-to-day activities. Are you a spender, thrifter or saver, Taurus? It's the perfect day to figure it out and see how it reflects the person you want to be.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Cups, reversed

Your daily tarot card for Thursday, June 11, is the Eight of Cups, reversed, and it reminds you how hard it is to leave something you care about but is no longer working.

The Moon in Taurus today symbolizes endings, so you are emotionally supported to say goodbye to a situation or pattern that is not profitable for you on many levels. It's time to be truthful with yourself, Gemini, since the writing is on the wall.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: The Hierophant, reversed

Cancer, your friendships and your business partnerships are activated with the Moon entering Taurus on Thursday.

You are ready to consider changing certain traditions you like to practice for the sake of others' comfort. On June 11, aim to reflect on your values and use them to guide your decision-making.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Your tarot card reading with the Two of Pentacles, reversed, highlights priorities. It's a very busy day for you, Leo, and at the end of Thursday, you might experience a little bit of overwhelm.

You will want to rethink how you conduct yourself at this time, especially if you're leading a team or being observed in any leadership role.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Cups

You are a thinker, Virgo, and when the Moon is in Taurus, it activates the philosophical side of your personality. You sense when various situations and individuals impact your life, but it's hard to just judge what's happening on the surface.

On Thursday, be intellectually curious and dig a little deeper so you can understand what you and everyone else need and why.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: The Lover

The Lover tarot card is often symbolic of a harmonious relationship, but sometimes there's a hidden worry that there's something missing because of commitment.

On June 11, remind yourself that even in the happiest relationship, there's a need to rededicate your loyalty to the one you choose to love. Sharing a life with someone doesn't mean you forget that other things are out there, but it does mean you pick to be true to just one.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Cups

You are always so intense, Scorpio, and when the Moon enters Taurus, you're focused on romantic love and your partner.

The Page of Cups highlights open-heartedness, which may require you to allow a little room for learning and growing with a person you care about and not having to control the conversation or situation.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The World

You're at the end of a journey, and now it's time to look back and assess how you feel.

The World tarot card is about endings and completions of life cycles and eras, which could include hobbies or activities that brought you joy but now you've outgrown. Pay special attention to your feelings on Thursday to allow your heart a chance to guide you where you are meant to be.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Wands, reversed

When you're in a creative mood, it can feel so experimental and temporary that you never think that you have to actually finish what you start.

But with the Ace of Wands, reversed tarot on Thursday, finishing is key to feeling like an experience was successful and a worthy endeavor. Today's about tying up loose ends and seeing a journey through the process.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Temperance, reversed

You may feel like you're at this new crossroads where your desires start to change. You're turning to a more moderate lifestyle and want to live a little more simply.

Thursday's tarot card for your sign is a solid reminder that less can most certainly feel like the perfect balance for the life you want to live.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Swords, reversed

The Knight of Swords, reversed, reminds you to let peace of mind set the pace. On Thursday, the day can rush ahead without you knowing where the time went.

Your mind and feelings about what you want to say settle in and stabilize more easily when the Moon is in earthy Taurus. So, when you feel like life is too busy, and things are hard to finish, give yourself over to trusting the universe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.