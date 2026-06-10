3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On June 11, 2026

On June 11, 2026, three astrological signs are being blessed by the universe. The Moon enters Taurus, and it feels as though the cosmos itself is supportive of all our efforts.

During this lunation, all is well in our world, and we simply cannot go wrong. We don't believe we are invincible, but we are very grounded during the Taurus Moon, and that feeling gives us confidence. Three zodiac signs feel like they're the universe's favorites. On Thursday, we feel good about what we do and what we give our attention to.

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1. Taurus

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This is not just a good day for you, Taurus. It's one that has you feeling super confident, and as if you can't go wrong. You're not about to make any mistakes, and that's mainly because your mind is sharp during this time.

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The Moon leaves Aries and enters your sign on Thursday, helping you make the best choices possible. You have a great sense of what is right and what is wrong during this lunar transit. Decision-making comes easily to you right now.

It's as if the universe has chosen to rain blessings down upon you during this day. Of course, you are very much open to all the goodness that befalls you. You are ready for love and happiness, and so it approaches you easily.

2. Cancer

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On this day, your cosmic blessing comes in the form of emotional stability. This is huge for you, Cancer. You are very emotional, and sometimes your feelings get the best of you. Well, not on Thursday.

You're starting to notice that your friends are truly all on your side. If you ever doubted this, the universe is here to provide proof. An example of friendly love is heading your way on this day, and it will be very obvious.

The universe favors you during this Taurus Moon. This grounding lunation brings you security and comfort. Your people are there with you, and no one is going anywhere. You've built yourself quite a squad! Your friends are here to support you.

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3. Sagittarius

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You feel like the universe is totally on your side during this transit, Sagittarius. You understand that you could look at the events of your life and complain, or you could be grateful. You, being you, choose the latter. You're the biggest optimist of the zodiac, and you always see the glass as half full.

You decide that your life is fantastic, no matter what's going on, and so gratitude just pours out of you. When you emit this kind of appreciation, the universe picks up on it and blesses you in return.

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This is a beautiful day for you, mainly because there truly is nothing to complain about. The Moon moves out of Aries and into Taurus, bringing cosmic blessings your way. You're able to reach your goals while being creative and having fun. What's there to complain about? Nothing! You've got this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.