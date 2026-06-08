The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, June 9 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Today's daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for June 9, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Aries. Today's tarot card for everyone is the Eight of Wands.

The Eight of Wands is about fast-paced energy driven by circumstances, where life moves faster than you are used to. The Moon in Aries is also about quick, emotion-led reactions, and the Sun highlights wit. So, today's a full-system day where all areas of life are alive and active. It's a perfect day to move ahead and get things flowing. Let's explore what else is in store for you on Tuesday.

The daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 9, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: The Empress

Aries, you know when to act quickly, and today is the perfect time to listen to your gut. On June 9, your tarot card highlights creative energy and how the things you focus on tend to grow.

Under today's Moon energy in your sign, trust your heart to show you what's best for you. Pay attention to how you feel, and don't be afraid to choose what makes you happy, even if it doesn't make sense to others.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hanged Man, reversed

You are holding off on things that you want to do, and it's limiting you to a high degree (plus, you know it, Taurus).

The Hanged Man, reversed tarot card, is telling you to move ahead even if it means leaving someone else behind. On June 9, you realize that today is the day to stop wasting time that you'll never get back because your future is waiting.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: The High Priestess

The High Priestess tarot card is a good reminder to protect your heart and your mind.

You like to be curious, but on Tuesday, it's best to be wise and conservative. You don't want to test things at your own expense. Instead, take your time and savor the process.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Swords

Saying goodbye is painless and simple today because you are ready to start an incredible new journey on Tuesday.

Your tarot card, the Six of Swords, reveals a safe starting point that initially left you wondering if you could really do it. But, Cancer, not only can you, you're looking forward to it.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

The Eight of Pentacles, reversed, is about burning out from doing too much work, and you're so aware of what your limitations are.

Instead of enjoying things, you are being slightly too serious. It's OK to ease up, Leo. Allow the process to unfold and let things flow naturally.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Death

You're ready to change, and the best part is that you're not forgetting where you came from or ending any friendships. You're transforming for the better, and everyone loves seeing it happen.

The Death tarot card signifies how much you're growing because of your experiences. You're not the person you once were in mind or spirit. You're maturing in ways you didn't know you could.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Wands, reversed

Be patient with yourself, Libra. You're doing so much and trying your hardest not to leave anything unfinished.

The Seven of Wands, reversed, reveals how life can present a nice opportunity for you to pause and really let your feelings settle.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Justice, reversed

You like things to be on the up-and-up, and you don't appreciate it when someone does something wrong and refuses to apologize.

The Justice tarot card, when reversed, highlights poor social skills that you eventually realize you won't tolerate without calling them out. It's tough to do, but after June 9, you refuse to tolerate toxic work environments.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Swords, reversed

You are an honest zodiac sign, and you expect the same treatment from others. When dishonesty happens, you believe it always comes out, and that's why you try your best never to lie.

It's incredible how karma works, but on June 9, things happen in your favor. On Seven of Swords, reversed, a fated event takes place where the thing that could have caused you harm doesn't.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Swords

You really enjoy being productive and getting things done, Capricorn.

You start the week with a long list of things that you want to target, but your tarot card, the Four of Swords on Tuesday, reminds you to include self-care. You don't want to live only to work. Having fun matters, too.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Emperor

You could have a quick temper if you're not careful, Aquarius. Your daily tarot card, the Emperor, features assertiveness when you feel under pressure.

You don't push back on things that make you feel defensive. Instead, you're looking for ways to create peace and harmony, even if it has to start with hard boundaries.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Swords

On Tuesday, you make a fast decision, but at first, your tarot card states there can be indecision or feelings of uncertainty.

Pisces, sometimes you have to take a risk and see what happens next. You learn from your experiences, and one of them is to trust yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.