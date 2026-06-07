The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, June 8 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here starting Monday, June 8, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Pisces. The collective tarot card is the Knight of Pentacles.

The Knight of Pentacles reminds you to stay on task because, despite how boring doing the same thing each day is, it's what works. The energy around you today can leave you feeling vulnerable to false beliefs since the Moon in Pisces encourages fantasy thinking. Still, keep both feet on the ground and let your logical mind lead the way.

Your daily tarot horoscope for Monday, June 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: King of Pentacles, reversed

Money comes in, and it goes out as quickly as you make it, and that's part of the meaning of your daily tarot card, the King of Pentacles, reversed. The King is about control, and Pentacles symbolize money and financial means.

However, when it's upside down, you feel like things aren't working out as you'd like them to. With the Moon in Pisces, today is ideal for ending habits that hurt your overall budget and doing a review to regain control.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands

You have so many projects going on at the same time, it's becoming clearer each day that it's time, once again, to prioritize. The Two of Wands tarot card is about deciding what you need to do next.

Since this day involves some vulnerable energy due to a challenging Moon placement, it's best to take your time and think things through. If it's important to you, then give it the time it deserves on June 8.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: The Fool

Gemini, the Fool tarot card highlights a fresh start, and you're about to rush into a relationship or something that holds a lot of meaning for you.

You're not necessarily concerned about what other people think of you and how you choose to live your life, but on Monday, you are more open to hearing feedback from others.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Pentacles

You want to feel like you're in a good place, and that especially includes financial security. On June 8, your tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, reminds you not to say that money is unimportant to you when it is.

It's best to align your words, actions and thoughts so they match and yield the result you desire. You realize that saying one thing when you believe another can undermine your behavior today.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Page of Swords, reversed

The Page of Swords, reversed, highlights how easy it is to just talk without thinking and to say things that you wish you could take back, but can't.

On June 8, you sense why it's so important to be careful about how you speak when you're with others. You want to be thoughtful and considerate, not only in the moment but in every situation you find yourself.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: The Magician, reversed

It's easy to forget who you truly are and what you do well, especially if you go through a period where you aren't using all of your talents.

You find time to reconnect with your interests on Monday and rediscover your love of art, music and adventure. For you, Virgo, it's a very good day.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Pentacles

It's so nice to have someone or to be the type of person who cares enough to be there during a time of need. You don't always realize how much it means to hear a familiar voice or to know that someone out there genuinely cares.

On Monday, your tarot card, the Queen of Pentacles, is reminding you of your goodness and how nurture is such a powerful force of change.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Cups, reversed

Maybe you or someone you love isn't having the best day, but don't let that frame your entire relationship or experiences. The Knight of Cups, reversed, highlights the negative side of relationships where feelings are used to manipulate.

You're more sensitive and emotionally aware, so you pick up on behavior that feels slightly off. You know not to pretend you don't see a red flag when you do.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You're a thinker, but you also love being free to do what you want, when you want. Sometimes you think in the moment and not into the future, but today's tarot card warns you not to be short-sighted.

The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, signals what can happen when you are always solely living for the moment: losing out on a chance to build a future, which is equally as important to do.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Wheel of Fortune

You never truly know when you'll have a meeting with fate, but on Monday, your karma and destiny seem to find you right where you are.

The Wheel of Fortune tarot signifies sudden changes that feel like they are more than coincidences. When you get that sense, it's important to pay attention to it and see where your life is leading you.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Cups, reversed

The Six of Cups, reversed, reminds you to release people from your judgment and to let go of the past because it hurts you in the long run.

There are things that you can put that energy into, that is even a sweeter revenge than anger: living your life to the fullest, embracing happiness.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Wands

You are so good at envisioning a creative plan and seeing things from so many new and fresh angles. Your creative mind is alive, and that means it's time to try new things.

The King of Wands reminds you that being a creative person doesn't have to be unplanned. You can control the process, Pisces, if you want to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.