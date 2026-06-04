The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, June 5 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Today's one-card daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for June 5, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini until mid-month, and the Moon spends the day in innovative Aquarius. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Star.

There's wishful energy in the air between the card and the stars on Friday. The Star tarot card is about positivity and optimism, especially when you are hoping something unusual will come true for you. The great news about today's collective card is that it aligns well with the Moon and Sun in air signs. Gemini and Aquarius are both about change, since each rules the mind. Whatever you strive to accomplish is possible, so let's see what else is in store for each astrological sign on Friday.

Daily tarot horoscope for Friday, June 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Swords

Enough with the overthinking, Aries. Today's tarot card, the Knight of Swords, invites you to take a chance on yourself and do what you think is right.

With the Moon and Sun in air signs, you're ready to test the waters in an area of your life that's left uncharted. Don't be afraid to test your potential on June 5.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Pentacles

Taurus, the Six of Pentacles tarot card reminds you that you are capable of learning new things, especially when it comes to money.

On Friday, you can master a new money-making skill that can take your hobby or dream to greater abundance. If you've been looking for a new way to prosper, the path you need to take opens for you on June 5.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

Gemini, you have so many talents and skills that there's truly nothing you can't do with the right mindset. That's why you're the ruler of your daily tarot card, the Magician.

On Friday, have conversations with people who have observed your talents in action. You have so much to offer. If you're unsure where to start, a friend can help.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: The Moon

Friday is a day of decision for you, Cancer. The Moon tarot card is about hidden things, but especially lies.

You have this sharp capacity for knowing when someone is hiding something from you because they are too ashamed to say what they are feeling. You've been there, but on June 5, you can use those emotions to help others find their way out.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Three of Wands

It's time to get creative, Leo. The Three of Wands shows you the signs of potential you have to make art or do something that you've always wanted to do.

You don't have to know exactly how it will all pan out right now. In fact, that's the point about the creative process. Your imagination helps to guide the way, but the point is to start something new on Friday.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords highlights the mental clarity that comes from listening to your inner voice.

When your intuition speaks to you, it's almost like you have an inner power that helps you make decisions and choose what to do next wisely. On June 5, only you can follow the path that's meant for you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Cups

Friday offers you a fresh start, Libra. As the day unfolds, it's time to look forward.

The Ace of Cups tarot card shows how love and hope are available for you to connect emotionally with others in ways that you have always felt you could. You'll want to reach out to people you care about and extend goodwill.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

All good things come to an end, Scorpio. But the other part is that you are ready to wipe the slate clean and have a new beginning.

An unknown future is iffy and can leave you wondering if you're in a good spot, but don't let uncertainty make you feel stressed or hesitant. Friday's tarot reading, from the Death card, reminds you that growth requires loss, which, for now, can be very bittersweet.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

With the Nodes in mutable signs, they match your wanderlust spirit, which is always open to fun and adventure. Your daily tarot card, the Wheel of Fortune, encourages you to test fate on June 5.

See where your luck leads, Sagittarius. You'll discover a few surprises along the way that help you see what the universe is trying to show you on Friday.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Pentacles

The Eight of Pentacles highlights how hard work and effort take time to produce results. Capricorn, you might feel a little stuck in a rut, especially when it comes to your job. You may even wonder if you're wasting your life and should be doing something more high-level.

Yet, on June 5, you're encouraged to keep doing what you're doing. Diligence can bring you a wonderful payoff. You just have to wait for the moment to arrive.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Fool

On June 5, you're seeing things in your life going so fast that you don't want to miss out and not get the full benefit.

The thing is that you're receiving a warning of advice from the Fool tarot card. It's telling you that patience is a valuable practice because it helps you avoid unnecessary mistakes.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: The High Priestess

Pisces, your daily tarot card for June 5 signifies various signs and symbols that come from the universe when it's trying to speak to you. The High Priestess tarot card is about intuitive nudges and deep insights.

You're extra receptive to the tenderness in the world around you, but also to the pain. Try to focus more on the good than the bad.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.