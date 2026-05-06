The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, May 7 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for May 7, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Capricorn. The collective card for everyone is the Three of Swords, which highlights deception and betrayal by others that drains your emotional energy.

However, with the Moon in Capricorn on Thursday, you're resilient because you can detach emotionally from problems and see things for what they are. With the Taurus Sun emphasizing what you have in your life now, despite whatever you face, you're encouraged to practice gratitude.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: The Star, reversed

Things will get better, Aries, even if a part of you doesn't think it will. The reversed Star tarot card is a sign of negative emotions, and a part of you could feel hopeless, that things in life won't get better.

Yet, the Moon in Capricorn reminds you to work hard for your dreams. Effort, when applied correctly, often produces results that prove feelings wrong. Trust the process; what you invest time into will pay you back in full.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: The Sun, reversed

Remember who you are, Taurus. Your daily tarot card for Thursday warns against feeling negatively about a problem.

However, you do have the power of the Sun in your sign, which boosts confidence and reminds you to love yourself as you are. When the Moon is in Capricorn, it gives you space to learn from your feelings and master them.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Cups, reversed

Instead of overthinking things today, go with the flow. There's a reason for everything, Gemini, even if it's an experience that leaves you questioning why things happen the way they do.

On May 7, your tarot card, the Two of Cups, is reversed, which highlights communication problems. Luckily, you're a master at solving them. Use your gift on Thursday to help put an unwanted situation behind you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Wands

A beautiful thing happens in your life on Thursday, Cancer. An argument that's been happening a little too often is now coming to an end. The Five of Wands, when reversed, speaks to a friendship conflict that is no longer worth the time or attention.

With the Moon in your relationship sector, you're detached from the emotional pull that often accompanies a disagreement. Your friendships or a person in your social circle helps you see the situation in a way that lets you let go of the need to be right.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Judgement

Your daily tarot is the Judgment card, representing self-evaluation and introspectiveness. You find a way to ease your mind on Thursday by looking within your heart and not at what everyone else has or is doing.

Taurus season can foster a sense of comparison with others, but that only leads to unhappiness. For today, you no longer wish to be like everyone else. You wish to be yourself.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Wands

With the Moon in Capricorn on May 7, happiness and feeling comfortable in your own skin are easier. If confidence is a mindset, you're on the right track.

Virgo, the Queen of Wands tarot card invites you to work on the areas of your life that trigger a lack of confidence. The Queen in tarot is assured because she trusts her intuition and doesn't question whether or not she needs validation from others.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords features an exhausted person who is doing so much that they are depleted. It's OK not to be emotionally available at all times, and that privacy is as much a need as air.

The Moon in Capricorn encourages detaching from family, even if it's just for an hour. You need a little time to yourself on Thursday to refresh your mind and ponder life.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands is about passion, Scorpio. May 7 is the perfect day to talk with a good friend about what you enjoy doing.

If you have a hobby or creative idea you don't want to do alone, bring it up. You get support from both the Moon and the Sun in earth signs to get the support you need.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups tarot card supports being around people who bring out the best in you. You love trying new things, and it's always more fun when you make memories with someone who enjoys adventures.

Hobbies and doing fun things cost money, but on Thursday, when you match up with a friend and tackle it together, it's a much more affordable experience.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Pentacles

It's normal to feel frustrated when what you want is taking longer than you'd like. The Eight of Pentacles is often about learning, and yet, when reversed, it can be a stall in the process.

During the Moon in your sign on May 7, rest assured that your life is working to plan. Things tend to work themselves out when you least expect them. A productivity lapse may be a blessing in disguise, helping you to enjoy the process more than you would have if it were rushed.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Swords, reversed

The Moon in Capricorn reveals hidden fears and the reversed Nine of Swords is about addressing problems that make you uneasy. On Thursday, you address a fear that has held you back from living a life of happiness and joy.

With the courage of a Taurus Sun in your sector of home, you are comfortable in your skin today. You don't worry about what you can't control. Instead, you become more comfortable focusing on what you can.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Pentacles

You don't have to have everything mapped out, Pisces. In fact, sometimes not having a plan in place is ideal for creating a fresh idea or finding a solution that works better than you imagined.

Even so, the Four of Pentacles reminds you to stay organized because the bottom line is that money is time. With the Sun in Taurus on May 7, trust your thoughts and believe that when you think things through, you find the resolution you need today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.