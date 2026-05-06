4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On May 7, 2026

On May 7, 2026, four zodiac signs receive an important message from the universe. During the Capricorn Moon, we must pay attention to what happens around us.

Thursday's astrological energy is interesting, as it helps us take lessons from the past and use them to enrich our future. This isn't about ruminating on past mistakes. We're looking back only to gather knowledge to use in the present. We have good karma, and we're ready for anything the universe throws at us.

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1. Virgo

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This is the perfect day for revisiting an old goal, simply because you never achieved it. Why not try again now? The timing is right, and you feel like it's still relevant. During the Capricorn Moon, you are inspired.

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This is how the universe reminds you that you don't have to let your dreams die out. While not every goal is worth pursuing, some of them definitely are.

So, during this lunar transit, you remember what made you want to pursue a particular dream, and you see if it can work out in your present life. It looks like it can, so why not go for it, Virgo? Sounds like a plan!

2. Sagittarius

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On Thursday, you see that you've strayed far from the person you once wished to become. While that's OK, the Capricorn Moon reminds you of your past desires, specifically ones that you can still fulfil in the present.

The message for you on this day is that you don't have to sit on the couch and watch your life pass you by. You're still in the running, Sagittarius, and you know better than anyone that you're a total winner.

So, get out there and win. Show yourself and the world what you're made of. Learn from the past and use this wisdom to achieve greatness in the present.

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3. Pisces

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Your message from the universe arrives when you take a moment to reflect. It's time to sit yourself down and have a good think, Pisces.

You may not be totally happy with your living situation right now, but the reality is that you don't have to accept it. You can make changes, and Thursday's astrological energy reminds you that everything is a choice.

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So, the Capricorn Moon brings you a new way of perceiving an old problem. As it turns out, a fresh set of eyes is all it really takes.

4. Aries

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This day shows you that something in your life must change. You've put this change off so long that you've gotten used to it. Yet, during the Capricorn Moon, you are finally ready to make the necessary adjustments.

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Thursday's astrological energy helps you take stock of all the wrong moves you've made, so that from here on out, you can act correctly. You want to add to your life, rather than take away from it.

So, you set yourself a new course, as you cannot see yourself continuing with the old one. It's time for transformation and creativity, Aries. You are more than ready for it.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.