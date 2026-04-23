The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, April 24 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for April 24, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, the Moon is in Gemini, and Venus enters Gemini. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Magician. The day's theme is manifesting what you want from life.

Since the zodiac sign Gemini is associated with Mercury, whose energy moves fast, your energy could easily feel disorganized or your attention scattered on Friday. Interestingly, the Magician tarot card is also associated with Mercury and Gemini, indicating that our energies are aligned. Friday invites you to explore the intention behind your decisions, especially when it comes to what you love to do. To avoid distractions, follow the Taurus Sun. To be productive, lean into Gemini and focus to achieve the results you want.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Friday, April 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Cups

Aries, you're focused on financial gains while the Sun is in Taurus. But during a Moon in Gemini, your intuitive side is stronger, and it helps you to perceive what actions to take and when.

On April 24, your daily tarot card, the Queen of Cups, helps you to tap into your energy. You easily process your feelings and move what's in your heart into an action plan. You won't get caught up in the feels because you're grounded due to today's Taurean energy. You let your mind help you to remain emotionally balanced.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Cups

Pay attention to what you feel, but also the facts that present themselves to you on April 24. Taurus, your daily tarot card of the day is the Seven of Cups, which highlights the illusion that can fool you into thinking something is one way when it is not.

Today's Gemini Moon presents you with so many options, especially when making financial decisions. Distraction is strong, so you could find it hard to know which path to choose. Be honest about what you want, even if it means missing out on something you think you'd enjoy. Avoid superficial thinking. Ask the right questions and find the answer that is best for you.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Pentacles

Gemini, when the Moon enters your sign, it empowers you to be yourself in the most authentic way, which in turn, allows you to be present for others. On April 24, the Three of Pentacles tarot card reveals how alliances can be powerful.

As hidden enemies reveal themselves during this Taurus season, you learn how to be open during meaningful conversations to address conflict. Working with others teaches you how to navigate both strengths and weaknesses within friendships or teams. You don't go in for validation or to satisfy your own agenda. You seek to understand and work for the greater good.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Wands

Cancer, pace yourself. When the Moon enters Gemini on April 24, it highlights hidden things that potentially could sabotage your best efforts. One of those issues could involve overwork, especially when tasks are delegated to you when they could be given to someone better suited for the role.

Your daily tarot card, the Eight of Wands, references speed that is so fast it leads to wastefulness. It's true that during certain life chapters, your life moves faster than normal. However, ask yourself if the momentum created by you or others is truly necessary. If not, remind yourself to slow down to enjoy the process and pace yourself.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: King of Swords

Leo, you're the ruler of your mind, so on April 24, try not to overreact should you feel triggered by something a person says. With the Moon in your sector of friendships, you are reaching a social height in this lunar cycle. The Taurus Sun positions you for visibility and greatness.

Pay attention to the message of the King of Swords tarot card. It reminds you to protect your mental clarity and maintain laser focus. With King as the leader of the Swords suits, expect to be challenged. But you don't have to take it. You can let your truth and inaction speak for themselves.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: The Lovers

Virgo, you are picky-picky when it comes to partnerships, and you don't like to pretend that a person is your type when they fall short. The Gemini Moon in your wellness sector reminds you to listen to your inner voice, especially when you're around someone who makes you anxious.

The Lovers tarot card indicates a season of life where you're in search of a relationship that is close, but there are distractions. You're looking for a relationship that's aligned with who you are and what you want to be. Today, with double-Gemini energy, put your thinking cap on. Take the time to choose what is right in love, not what piques your attention in the moment.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Eight of Pentacles

The Eight of Pentacles tarot card represents study and careful learning, so this is the time to channel your energy into crafts. Libra, it's time for you to take your own advice and work on life balance. Focus on what needs to be said, and don't waste time focusing on skills you don't need or want to learn.

Choose mastery and teachers who light up your mind, especially while the Gemini Moon emphasizes learning new skills on April 24. Form relationships that support your interests and build confidence in your budding skills. Don't let distractions keep you from taking advantage of this time frame to start a hobby or new project.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Swords

Secrets and little white lies have the potential to surface while the Moon is in Gemini on April 24. As ruler of the eighth house of intimacy, you're an expert in dissecting truth layers when they are blurred during conversation. Your daily tarot card is the Ace of Swords, which symbolizes honesty.

Scorpio, trust yourself. You are gifted and can sense the gray areas of dishonesty created by others. The Sun in Taurus encourages you to build relationships. You can lead uncomfortable conversations to restore trust or help someone see they can be truthful even when it's hard.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Cups

Love is such a wonderful experience, and when you find someone who is your perfect match, it feels even more incredible. On April 24, with the Moon in your house of partnerships, you are ready to experience real relationships.

Your daily tarot card, the Two of Cups, highlights closeness and meaningful relationships based on honest communication. With the Sun in Taurus, you want more than just a temporary connection to feel like you're not alone. You want a person who gives you peace of mind.

Your job for today is to show up authentically and trust that the right people (or person) will enter your life, especially now that the timing is perfect.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Page of Swords

On April 24, the Page of Swords teaches you to ask lots of questions and to explore the answers you know are right but need to understand more deeply.

It's good to be a curious person, Capricorn, when something doesn't seem to sit right with you. The Gemini Moon in your sector of health and wellness encourages taking care of your mind and instilling positive mental health.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Magician

Pat yourself on the back, Aquarius. Your daily tarot card for April 24 is about talents and skills. The Magician tarot card encourages you to explore all the hobbies and creative paths that come into your life.

With the Moon in Gemini stoking your playful side, dabble in what feels right to you. The Sun in Taurus fosters belief in yourself, and to overcome any fears that you experienced in childhood. You don't have to pick one thing to focus on. For now, experiment and see which hobby captures your attention the most.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Swords

Pisces, you like to take your time when thinking about what to say or how you feel. Yet, on April 24, speed is encouraged, emotionally and mentally.

You can resist the urge to rush, though. Ultimately, you're the one in charge of your mind. You know that without mental clarity, mistakes happen. Set emotional boundaries for yourself. Don't be shy about asking for what you need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.