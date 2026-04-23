4 Zodiac Signs Receive Major Blessings From The Universe On April 24, 2026

On April 24, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving major blessings from the universe. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo, blessings come to us in the form of inspiration.

We are on fire on Friday, and we cannot wait to show the world what we've got. This interesting lunar energy gives us the push we've needed, and sometimes, that's all it takes for an amazing journey to begin.

For these astrological signs, this day marks the first of many blessed days to come. We are giving ourselves over to self-expression and creativity. We dare to go there, and this works wonders.

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1. Cancer

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During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo on April 24, you are feeling more courageous than you have in a long time. It's not just that you aren't afraid. The key is that you're ready to move forward and seek out your own happiness. For some, the inability to express oneself feels akin to writer's block, and it always leads to frustration.

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Alas, you're able to break free from this during this amazing lunar energy. Now, expression is something you can hardly control, let alone stop from happening. You're on a roll, Cancer. You're a creative machine, and what you bring forth is special and beautiful.

2. Sagittarius

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Friday's lunar energy brings out in you a desire to play it risky, Sagittarius. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo, you don't want to play by the rules. Instead, you want to create something different and completely original.

You feel more than inspired. It's as if the universe is egging you on, making you get up on your feet and do your finest work yet. Blessings come to you through this energy, and they have you wanting to be better than ever before. You feel driven to create and inspired to be your best.

3. Capricorn

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The idea that you can do what you want your way gets you moving on Friday. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo, you see that you have free rein over your life. This means you can be both creative and structured.

The thing about you, Capricorn, is that you aren't just creative. You have a purpose here. There's a method to your madness, so to speak. During this Leo transit, you're able to reconcile your ambitious needs with your creative ability. The universe is giving you a great opportunity to have it all. You've got this!

4. Pisces

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Sometimes the only thing that really gets you going is consistency, Pisces. You have your creative moments, but if you don't keep it going, you lose momentum and then ... nothing.

During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Leo, you see that being creative isn't just a thing to do. It's a calling, and it's one you can't and do not want to ignore. The universe is preparing you for a major flow of creative expression, and this is something you're overjoyed with. You love feeling your power rise.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.