The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, April 23 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for April 23, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon leaves Cancer to enter Leo. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Sun.

Today's theme is confidence. Now that the Moon is in a fire sign, there's a lot of inner energy available to fuel your bold and braver side. The Sun in Taurus is earthy and practical, so it grounds you emotionally in deep determination. Meanwhile, the tarot card of the day, which is also the Sun, reminds you to seek positivity in all you do. It's going to be a great day!

The daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: King of Wands

Your confidence is at its highest level on April 23. The King of Wands daily tarot card represents self-led confidence, and you're just the person who won't wait for anyone to validate your decisions.

You trust your instincts and when needed and take ownership of the choices you make. Don't worry about proving yourself to others. Confidence comes from knowing what you offer from the start, not waiting for others to tell you.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

The Nine of Pentacles is about self-sufficiency and personal success. Your confidence speaks loudly on Thursday and you are undeniably a force of nature, Taurus.

What matters is that you recognize how far you've come in life. You are beyond needing to prove yourself to others, but now it's time to appreciate all you've earned through your own work.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

Gemini, your daily tarot card for April 23 is the Magician. You have an opportunity on Thursday that comes from mental confidence. You have everything you need internally to make a dream come true.

The question for you today is whether or not you see the greatness in yourself. As you speak with intention and act on purpose, pay attention to how you handle things with finesse and style.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Strength

The Strength tarot card is about emotion that's powerful without a need to be showy or loud. You're able to exude courage on Thursday by remaining patient and rooted in yourself.

Nothing is worth forcing today, especially if it disrupts your self-belief. Instead, let the universe do what's best for you, which is to guide you and let you know how you feel. Balance is your motto, and it works when you're emotionally receptive and open.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

Leo, the Six of Wands tarot card helps you to see what's real in your life and how you may be performing out of duty to others. Allow yourself to be seen for who you are on April 23. Avoid pretending to be anything that you are not.

You don't have to chase the approval of others or attention. Instead, find your place in the world by following your heart. Don't let yourself do more when it comes at a cost of overextending yourself. Do what feels unnatural to you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles

Virgo, your inner confidence proves itself to be the path toward self-respect and inner stability. The Queen of Pentacles tarot card is about being the type of person who is emotionally grounded and practical.

You're the one who can claim full control over your environment, not others. By focusing on your well-being, you understand what you need to put your life in order effortlessly.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Libra, on April 23, the Justice tarot card is a reminder of how good decisions are made. They are fair and balanced with lots of forethought.

If you want to make a choice and stand by your convictions, now is the perfect time to do it. You don't have to second guess yourself to keep the peace when around others. Treat others as you'd like them to do to you.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

The Death tarot card is about changes that begin when another chapter of your life has ended. On April 23, explore who you want to be.

Some versions of the past are done and ready to be reinvented. There's power in knowing you can evolve.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Temperance

Sagittarius, your confidence comes from inner patience. Today's tarot card, Temperance, reminds you that security comes from balance, and confidence comes from knowing what you want and who you are.

When you move with intention, you're able to trust your timing. Things flow naturally for you on Thursday. Let them.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

The Emperor tarot card is about discipline that is strong and confident in a quiet, non-presuming way. Your daily tarot card for April 23 teaches you to claim your own authority and autonomy over life.

You can lead with clarity during times of certainty. Make this a time for building your future and not holding back from demonstrating how powerful your mind is.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

The Star tarot card is about wish-making and the faith that you possess when you sense your world is taking a turn for the better.

On April 23, you can tell that you're on the right path. The results may not be immediate, but they don't have to be. All you need to do is walk the path that opens with full trust.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Wands

Pisces, your confidence is rising from within your heart. The Ace of Wands is a tarot card that centers on insight and the moment your intuition strikes without you being prompted by a situation or person.

On April 23, you're not meant to worry or overthink things that you don't understand. Instead, act on what excites you if you feel prompted. Let joy guide you toward inspiration that resonates with your life's path.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.