4 Zodiac Signs Get An Important Message From The Universe On Thursday, April 23

Four zodiac signs are getting an important message from the universe when Mercury conjunct Chiron on April 23, 2026, helps us notice something in our lives that we absolutely must change, once and for all.

On Thursday, these astrological signs see that we can no longer do things in the same way we have gotten used to. It's time for quick, intelligent change. This has the power to heal our lives.

1. Aries

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Every now and then, you get a feeling, and it's so strong that you know you have to do something about it. On April 23, the universe delivers such a call to action, and you intend to heed the call. Something in your life must change, Aries, and you've known this for a long time.

You've put off making this change, and you've convinced yourself that it can wait, but no more. The speed of Mercury in this conjunction makes it clear to you that you must act now. The time for hesitation and second-guessing has passed. Positive change is already in the process of happening. Now, it's up to you to acknowledge it and keep it going.

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2. Virgo

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You're coming to terms with something you know is bad for you, and you're finally making the moves to be rid of it. It's about time, Virgo. This Mercury transit helps you to see that so much of the overthinking you do is actually not good for your health. You've known this for so long, but you haven't made any efforts to end it.

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While it's not easy to change your entire demeanor, it is something you can tackle step by step. On April 23, during Mercury conjunct Chiron, you make the first moves towards being good to yourself. The days of overthinking are on their way out.

3. Scorpio

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When the universe drops a message at your feet, Scorpio, you understand that it's no longer something you can avoid looking at. During Mercury conjunct Chiron on April 23, a very deep and well-hidden truth asks for your attention. When you look at it, you see what it's worth, and how small a role it actually plays in your life.

During this transit, you come to understand that if you want to move on, then you must confront the past. Put it behind you and then stand back and watch the miraculous changes take shape in your life.

4. Aquarius

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You can no longer lie to yourself about something, and this allows for major change to take place in your life, Aquarius. The last thing you wanted to do was face the truth, but that is exactly what Mercury conjunct Chiron demands on Thursday.

However, this truth turns out to be a mere stepping stone. It's something that, once acknowledged, gets you to the next level in your life. This is a time for healing and moving forward. You finally get to leave an old mindset behind and move on towards something that feels freeing and full of promise.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.