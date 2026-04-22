Life Gets So Much Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Thursday, April 23

Life is getting so much better for four Chinese zodiac signs after April 23, 2026. Thursday's a Closed Day with Fire Rabbit energy during a Rabbit Month and a Horse Year.

The beauty of a Closed Day is that it's not about the big wins or the major accomplishments you have in your life. Instead, the focus turns you toward the little things that matter most, like kindness and being fully present.

It's so much easier for these animal signs to share their passionate side with others during a Closed Day fueled by gentle and elegant Rabbit energy. If you can emulate the traits of a Rabbit in your life on Thursday, life improves for you and the people you hang around.

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1. Rabbit

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Friendships are the cornerstone of why life improves for you on April 23, when you get a double-dose of your own energy. You feel comfortable in your own skin on Thursday, and something powerful happens when you experience deep inner confidence.

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You are braver and take risks that you wouldn't ordinarily take. You choose to see the world as having options, even if nothing is happening in the moment when you need it most. For you, that means telling people you care and extending hugs more frequently. You don't worry about being rejected because you won't take it personally. Instead, you worry only about yourself and know that kindness and love speak louder when you don't insert your expectations of others into your relationships.

2. Horse

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Horse, you're naturally driven to succeed, and you are continually looking for ways to improve the world around you. On April 23, you look within and realize that to have the life of your dreams, you have to do something slightly off the beaten path. As a Horse animal sign, freedom is the path that you want to take.

You love Fire Rabbit energy for this reason. The energy of fire stokes your drive and determination. Meanwhile, Rabbit energy allows you to remain considerate and kind. All of this is happening during a Closed Day, which invites you to explore your options. You find all these new and intriguing ways to make life ideal for you without harming others.

3. Dog

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Dog, you are a sentimental soul, but there are times when you feel lonely because you are deeply involved in memories others don't recall. On April 23, you get the idea to change this part of your life by doing something you have never done before.

You start to memorialize your happiest events that happen through good old-fashioned means. You want others to see memories from the past so they don't get lost in a phone. Placing them in a frame or making a quick video via a phone app makes it fun to revisit in a way that brings you closer.

4. Pig

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Pig, today brings you closer to the life you want to live. You're friendly and sociable, but sometimes you feel lonely. During today's Closed Day, you cut back on work and focus your attention on what matters most: friendships. With the help of Rabbit energy, you are quick-witted and playful. Your wit and sense of humor warm the hearts of many.

Even if you are introverted and want to pull back some of your energy for self-reflection, you stay in touch with the people you love. Today helps you to see how balanced life can be. You can feel passionate about friendship and yet also find time for yourself. There is a way to balance work and family, and thanks to Horse energy on a Rabbit Day, you find it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.