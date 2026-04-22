6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity On April 23, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity on April 23, 2026. Thursday is a Close Day under a Fire Rabbit, and this kind of energy works differently.

Close Days end something or help you decide you are done. That’s actually where the luck comes in. With the Fire Rabbit, there is emotion tied to it. You actually feel the moment you are done. And once you are, something better opens behind it almost immediately. For these animal signs, prosperity shows up the second you stop giving energy to something that was seriously draining you.

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1. Rabbit

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April 23 is the day you stop replying the way you usually do. You see a message or you’re in a conversation, and instead of softening it and keeping it going, you just don’t.

The second you pull your energy back, the dynamic shifts. Someone either comes back with more effort or the situation clears out completely. Either way, you win. And what replaces it feels calmer and way more aligned with what you actually want. Thank goodness.

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2. Horse

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There is something (or someone) on Thursday that you finally decide is not worth your time anymore, and you mean it this time.

Right after that, something else starts moving. You might notice it the same day. A better option, a smoother situation, or something that feels like forward progress without resistance. It only shows up after you fully let go of what was slowing you down. Bye!

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3. Goat

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Thursday brings a moment where you realize you have been overextending yourself in a way that is not being returned. On April 23, you stop completely.

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The stress you’ve been feeling immediately lifts and something that felt stuck starts moving again. This can connect to money or stability, especially if you were giving more than you were receiving. The second you rebalance that, your situation corrects itself faster than you expected.

4. Rooster

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There is something on April 23 that you finally say no to, even though you could have said yes and kept things smooth. But you don’t.

That no does not backfire. It actually puts you in a better position almost instantly. Someone respects it and comes back with a better offer. You are going to see very clearly that holding your standard leads to a better outcome than just going along with things. Good for you.

5. Pig

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Thursday the day you stop trying to make something make sense. You have been going back and forth in your head about it, trying to justify it and figure it out.

And then you just stop. You let it be what it is, and you move on mentally. That shift frees up your energy immediately. You might notice your mood lift or something else start to go right the same day. That is where your luck comes in. It shows up the second you stop forcing clarity where there isn’t any.

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6. Dog

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There is a moment on Thursday where you realize you have been waiting on something that is not actually going to go the way you hoped. Instead of sitting in that space longer, you decide to change direction.

You stop feeling stuck and you take action that actually leads somewhere. Almost immediately, a door opens or something finally starts working. It only happens because you stopped waiting around. Good stuff.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.