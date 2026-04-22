3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On April 23, 2026

Starting on April 23, 2026, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. It sure would be nice to finally be free of all that stuff that robs us of our peace. Well, that's about to happen!

An era of hope is upon us, and in a way, we saw it coming. The times have been so dreary and negative that we all felt that something had to give. Now, thanks to every planet being direct at the same time, it has, and these astrological signs get to experience the first wave of hopeful aspirations.

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We simply refuse to be let down on Thursday. What was taken from us before has only made us stronger, and the hope we now feel is powerful enough to carry us all the way to happiness.

1. Sagittarius

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Ever the optimist, there was a time when you stood alone in the thought that all this can't be as bad as it seems. You helped inspire others, and you refused to back down or give up your hopeful attitude. Now, with your ruling planet Jupiter direct alongside all the others, you find that staying hopeful comes naturally to you.

In fact, it's what helps you survive, Sagittarius. There is so much negativity in the world, but you refuse to give in, and this works for you. No matter what goes on around you on Thursday, you somehow stay afloat, and this sets the example for others. You are entering a new era filled with hope and possibility.

2. Leo

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You are very playful these days, Leo, and that is a hard thing to be without at least a little hope. It's as if the onslaught of bad news is just there, but not necessarily yours to keep. You want to live your life, rather than react to the negativity all the time, and this is your biggest survival tool.

You live authentically. You're not just a bystander. There are always going to be bad things happening in the world, but you refuse to let them consume you. The new era of hope is alive and well in your world. With all planets direct, making sure that everything works out, you find that April 22 is not half bad at all. It's time to play!

3. Cancer

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Hope begins with you trusting yourself once again, Cancer. While this is a big ask, it's something you're ready for at this point in your life. You've fallen into that trap where the opinions of others seem to be more important than your own. Yet, you've seen over the past few weeks that this is no way to live your life. It's not authentic, nor is it sustainable.

Hope returns the minute you decide that you're in control of your own life. You get to decide the direction you go in. It's not up to anyone else. Jupiter brings expansive thinking, and now that you've broken out of your box, the sky's the limit. As cliché as it sounds, anything is possible when you have hope.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.