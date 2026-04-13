Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, April 14: Mercury Enters Aries

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for April 14, 2026. On Tuesday, Mercury enters Aries, where it remains through May 2. This transit brings boldness and truth to your romantic life, but it also increases your impulsivity and temper.

Mercury is the sixth planetary body to enter this fire sign, so the Aries energy is strong. While this helps draw in divine moments and opportunities, you must be mindful of how you are using it. Pause before speaking or reacting and practice deep breathing. This is the start of a new, healthy chapter in your relationship.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 14, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to what your partner is trying to say, Aries. Mercury in your sign helps you advocate for yourself and speak up about what is important to you. However, it can also make you see only your side of the situation.

On April 14, be sure that you are listening to your partner and validating what they say. You can’t make this all about you and expect it not to affect your relationship.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make a plan, Taurus. You excel at making plans, but it feels more difficult to do so at this moment. This is precisely why you are urged to slow down and think before acting.

You're hit with a sudden burst of awareness on Tuesday. Don’t let yourself react right away. Instead, slow down and make a plan that truly honors your needs.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be careful how you’re interacting with those you love, Gemini. The energy of Mercury in Aries helps you take action on something you wish for. However, it also creates tension with those you care about.

Be careful of making assumptions or taking out your frustrations on those closest to you. You also receive a piece of information on Tuesday that brings changes to your romantic life, so be sure to pause before making any decisions.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be mindful of your motives, Cancer. Mercury in Aries changes who you’re attracted to and for what reasons. This often leads to a relationship with an older or more successful individual. While this may not have negative consequences, be sure you are aware of your motives.

On April 14, Aries energy calls you to focus on your own career and professional goals. Consider taking some time to pursue what you want before jumping into any new relationships.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to rush, dear Leo. Despite Mercury moving into Aries and bringing new beginnings your way, there truly is no rush in this phase of your life.

Aries brings luck, but also changes. Be cautious about what you say, especially any ultimatums. What you say to your partner on Tuesday could create greater difficulties for your relationship.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Flow, don't force, Virgo. With Mercury in Aries, you must be careful about how you’re approaching your relationship.

This energy means you take the lead on a new topic or issue, but you must be cautious about not forcing anything. On April 14, pause and actually see how your partner is reacting before deciding what to do next.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Not all attention is the same, Libra. Mercury is the sixth planetary body to enter Aries, adding to the stellium in this fire sign. This is an immense amount of energy, but not all of it is easy to work with.

On Tuesday, be mindful of trying to get attention through unhealthy ways or ignoring the truth of your current romantic situation. There are lessons that you are being guided to learn, and it’s better to do so sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have always been in charge of your life and the choices that you make, Scorpio. Although you have given this power away, you should feel a rise in your courage and directness on April 14.

Use this to ensure that you’re not settling for anything, especially a love that makes you question your own worth. You deserve better.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is not impulsive, Sagittarius. On Tuesday, you're standing on the brink of a massive change in your life. Yet, no matter how you are feeling, you mustn’t rush into a commitment during this time.

If it’s meant to be, then waiting only helps. If it's not, then pausing can save you from regret and heartbreak. Be careful with the decisions you make on April 14, especially your promises of forever.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t always undo what has been done, Capricorn. Mercury in Aries helps you have constructive conversations with your partner. However, it can also lead to greater arguments and a feeling of restlessness in your home.

On Tuesday, try to get to the root of any feeling you have before bringing something up. This helps you avoid ruining something truly valuable.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are meant to take the lead, Aquarius. While Mercury in Aries helps you excel in your professional life, you must be mindful of its effects in romantic matters.

This energy helps you take a chance on love or be more forthcoming with your feelings. However, be mindful of the balance that needs to exist. Take the lead, but make sure the other person is also stepping up.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Attract, don't chase, Pisces. This is an extremely positive and lucky time for your finances and for attracting someone who truly values you. Yet, you have to be careful of chasing what or who isn't necessarily good for you.

On April 14, focus on attracting everything that you desire and are worthy of. This helps you actually receive the benefits and romance that Mercury in Aries can bring.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.