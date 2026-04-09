The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, April 10 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for April 10, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Capricorn, entering Aquarius. The collective tarot card is Judgment.

Today's theme is self-awareness. The Judgment tarot card highlights the constant need to evaluate oneself. When the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter Aquarius, it's a reminder of how easily it is to be influenced by the opinions of others, especially when you want to be liked or hope to be accepted. The Sun in Aries today reminds you how joy keeps you in tune with yourself. Today, ask yourself whether you're being authentic or trying to fit in and whether feelings of detachment or joy set in.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope on Friday, April 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Wands, reversed

Aries, it's smart to pay attention to how your body feels at the end of the day. You can sense what you really need to add to your schedule and make adjustments so that your needs are met.

On April 10, the Nine of Wands, reversed, highlights the potential for burnout from overworking and failing to take necessary breaks to refill your energy tank. You can make a silent commitment to yourself to avoid reaching a breaking point by tuning in when pushing hard makes you want to detach and emotionally tune out to cope.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Swords, reversed

Taurus, as a money sign, you're often concerned with how money is spent, including both where it is going and what you need to do to prepare for the future. Your daily tarot card for April 10, the Nine of Swords, reversed, represents stresses that arise from financial worry.

If you experience a surge of this energy sometime on Friday, focus on what you can control and do your best to manage what you can. With regard to tension, surrender what you know is not within your power, and leave it up to the universe.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: The Star, reversed

The Star, reversed, is about despair. On April 10, you may experience heartfelt pangs of concern for yourself or a loved one. Self-awareness is a helpful tool for coping.

Gemini, you use your intellect to figure things out with tender care. Have compassion toward yourself and others. Aim to do things that alleviate what you feel is causing the problem and work on improving external influences a little at a time.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: The Lovers

There's a beautiful opportunity to experience the joys of a powerfully compatible relationship on Friday, Cancer. The Lovers tarot card is about harmonious partnerships that rest on common goals and dreams.

If you're single and looking or currently in a relationship, see how you can improve where you are now. Look for similarities and see how to enhance them in ways that bring unity and togetherness.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Cups

Leo, you get a chance to grow in a way you had not expected on April 10. The Queen of Cups tarot card reveals a depth of emotional maturity that takes you to a new level of insightfulness and clarity.

You can sense when things are working well for you, but also when you have to let go and allow life to happen organically. With self-awareness, you know when to release a person to their own life's journey or when to come alongside and partner with support and love.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Cups

Pay careful attention to how you think and feel on April 10. The Seven of Cups tarot card indicates the potential for cloudy judgment caused by being overly optimistic.

It's wonderful to have illusions of greatness, but also to remain connected to the reality of the moment. Virgo, be aware enough to cushion truth with your imagination. You sense how to do this without much effort, but it can take a little nudging to stay connected with the situation when things appear so magical you want to dive into an illusion.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, Friday is a day for acceptance. The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, symbolizes missed opportunities. Sometimes timing is off, but you can heal from unwanted regret.

Not being where you wish you were can make you feel unlucky, but your heart is now prepared. Longing with hopefulness makes a future event so powerful that it lands when you're in a state of anticipation and resolved gratitude.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands features public recognition, giving others an opportunity to hear about your accomplishments. Having your praises mentioned in public can be both motivating to you and a little uncomfortable if you're not used to being the center of attention.

But on Friday, you recognize the moment for what it is and accept kind words with grace and class. You're motivated by others' thoughtfulness, and it inspires you to press onward.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you're realizing what your limitations are and making a mental note of how to overcome them. On April 10, the reversed King of Wands reminds you that the loss of personal power doesn't mean defeat, but it can mean necessary hyper-diligence.

You pay attention to what you do well and ask for and receive feedback from others. You learn from what you're told and enjoy the experience for what it is: a chance to learn and grow stronger and more competent.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Cups, reversed

The Ten of Cups, reversed, is your daily tarot card for April 10, and it highlights a broken relationship. When a partnership is compromised due to a lack of trust or another reason, you may wonder whether it can ever be repaired.

Understanding your deal breakers can help you make informed decisions about what you need and how to approach the situation. It's a good idea to establish clear boundaries from the start based on awareness of your feelings.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Swords

Aquarius, it's good to detach, but there are times when you have to dive in and feel your emotions deeply. You learn about who you are and what you need, and today opens the door to self-exploration.

The Six of Swords tarot card is about finding peace in a situation or within yourself, no matter what. On April 10, you learn to trust what you feel and ask yourself questions before inviting advice from others. You can tell when you need to take a step back and think or be alone.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Wands, reversed

On April 10, the reversed Four of Wands is about disharmony and the feeling that you're not where you need to be. Hard emotions reveal when you're ready to change and what needs to change.

Pisces, you have an opportunity to learn about yourself, your likes and your dislikes with each uncomfortable moment. Rather than push these opportunities away, lean in and see how each helps you improve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.