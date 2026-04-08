6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Success On April 10, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and success on April 10, 2026. Friday is a Wood Tiger Open Day, and doors swing open fast today.

Open Days are when something becomes possible and if you hesitate too long you miss the window. Wood Tiger energy is bold and creates momentum by acting when something feels right. In a Water Dragon month, there’s already opportunity building in the background, and today you step into it and see immediate movement. These animal signs recognize the opening and actually take it.

Advertisement

1. Tiger

Design: YourTango

You get picked on Friday and it’s not at all subtle. This is someone choosing you over other people or putting your name on something without you having to fight for it. It could be romantic, it could be money related, it could also be tied to something you’ve been wanting to be part of.

Advertisement

The part that hits is you weren’t even trying that hard for it anymore. You had already pulled your energy back a little. That’s exactly why it lands now. Once it does, you realize you’re in a position you used to feel like you had to earn. Lucky you!

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On April 10, something you wanted but assumed wasn’t happening suddenly is. This feels like someone circling back in a way that benefits you and boosts your energy immediately. It comes in very last minute.

What’s crazy is if this had happened earlier, it wouldn’t have worked the same way. You’re actually in a better position on Friday to receive it. If you go with it instead of questioning it, it turns into a really good story. The kind you look back on and think that timing was weird but oh-so-perfect. Say yes!

3. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You find out you were right about something all along. Someone admits something and the whole thing plays out exactly how you expected. What this proof does is improve your confidence fast.

You stop second guessing yourself in a situation where you’ve been holding back. And once you move differently on Friday, people respond to you differently too. That’s where your success is. It’s not just being right, it’s what you do with it.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You get away with something in a good way on April 10. This is like getting a better deal than you should have or things just working in your favor without resistance. It feels smooth. Almost too easy.

Instead of questioning it or overthinking it, you just take it and keep going. That’s what keeps it flowing. Friday is one of those days where you realize things don’t always have to be hard to work. Good for you.

5. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Someone shows you how they really feel on Friday without saying it directly. It’s in their actions and the way they prioritize you. They move toward you without you asking and it’s enough for you to finally stop wondering where you stand.

You either lean in because it feels safe to now or you pull back because you see it clearly for what it is. Either way, you stop wasting energy and that’s what opens the door to something even better. Trust.

Advertisement

6. Pig

Design: YourTango

You have a moment on April 10 where you realize you’re actually doing better than you thought. It hits in a very real way. Could be money related or something about your living situation, but you see it clearly and it changes your whole mindset fast.

Instead of feeling behind or unsure, you realize you’re in a position a lot of people would want to be in. And once you see that, you choose better. And that’s what brings even more in.

Advertisement

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.