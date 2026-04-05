Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, April 6: Love Looks Different Today

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for April 6, 2026. The Sagittarius Moon aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on Monday, bringing about a transformative period in how you approach love and relationships.

Sagittarius and Aquarius are two of the most freedom-seeking signs in the zodiac, and are also those who gravitate toward an unconventional relationship. This means that simply doing what you’ve done before does not work now. The Sagittarius Moon inspires you to embrace meaning in your life and see love as just one more grand adventure that you can take. Pluto in Aquarius is all about innovation and the untraditional. This doesn’t mean you won’t be sharing your life with the person you love, but that it looks a bit different from what you previously imagined.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 6, 2026:

Aries

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New connections arrive when they’re meant to, Aries. Despite the plans that you’ve made or the decisions you thought were set in stone, what occurs on Monday may change everything.

Be open to new connections coming in, especially if you’re traveling or away on a work trip. Something clicks together on April 6 that suddenly makes you realize why certain matters in your romantic life have felt difficult.

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Taurus

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Focus on your own success, Taurus. You don’t need to set your dreams off to the side to have the love that you desire. But you do need to be able to talk to your partner about how you feel.

You are urged to focus on an important matter in your career on Monday. However, you also must discuss what's going on and how you feel with your partner. This creates a deeper level of understanding in your relationship.

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Gemini

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The future is ever evolving, Gemini. Just because you created a dream for your relationship when you first met doesn’t mean that you’re bound to follow that. You must hold space for that dream to evolve and change over time.

The energy on April 6 inspires you to loosen the reins and allow your vision of the future to transform. This doesn’t mean a break-up, but simply allowing that dream you had to evolve into something even better.

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Cancer

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Listen to what you need, Cancer. You are able to tune into your feelings on Monday, which allows you to have a better idea of what you need.

This also helps you recognize where you have sacrificed your feelings and desires in the past to keep a relationship. This is not the path you’re on now. Don’t be afraid to advocate for yourself or refuse to carry something that isn’t yours.

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Leo

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You have always been destined for a unique kind of love, Leo. In the past, what you wanted clashed with what it felt like everyone else was doing. As you’ve gotten more confident in yourself, this has diminished.

Now, you can more easily embrace your authentic truth. This is what comes through on April 6, as Pluto aligns with the Moon. Throw away the blueprint for love and create what you actually desire.

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Virgo

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You deserve to be in a space that supports your best self, Virgo. No matter how long you’ve been together, or even how long you’ve been enjoying the single life, there is always a space for improvement. But you have to be honest about what that means.

With Pluto in Aquarius on April 6, there is a need to approach your boundaries from a different perspective or entertain a new solution. Be willing to do whatever it takes so your life and home reflect the person you are growing into.

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Libra

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Honesty is the path to forever, Libra. The Moon in Sagittarius on Monday creates a need to talk about how you feel. Yet with Pluto in Aquarius, this energy is directed toward your long-term relationship.

This is your chance to be honest about how you feel about this connection and where you see it going. No more giving it a chance or silencing your feelings. Honesty truly is the best policy.

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Scorpio

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You have always been worthy, Scorpio. Themes of self-worth arise on Monday. This relates to the changes that you would like to make in your relationship or home. Perhaps you want to kickstart a new chapter in your life or buy your own house.

The problem is that you don't always think you deserve it. Focus on any wounds that are keeping you stuck, rather than making it your partner’s job to heal them.

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Sagittarius

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Love is transparent and true, Sagittarius, but you sometimes get creative with the truth. It’s not that you lie. You just like to keep your options open, as you’re never sure what you're going to want down the road.

Yet, when it comes to love, you can’t keep other options open if you actually want to grow with someone in particular. On April 6, be completely transparent with your feelings, regardless of where they are leading you.

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Capricorn

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Healing is a personal journey, Capricorn. As much as you know logically that you're the only one who can heal yourself, that doesn’t mean that you don’t also rely on your partner.

Your partner should be a source of support; however, you can't lean on them to avoid your own work. This energy can stifle a connection. On Monday, take accountability for your own path and do what it takes to feel good.

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Aquarius

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You may not have met the love of your life yet, Aquarius. Whether you are in a relationship or have been happily enjoying the single life, you can never know for sure if you’ve already met the person you are meant to be with.

The energy of Sagittarius and Aquarius on Monday brings a new connection into your life. Yet you must be open to what arises, no matter how surprising it turns out to be.

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Pisces

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Your intuition knows all, Pisces. You know that love should never require you to give up your own path for another. Though this was something you had to learn the hard way, Monday's energy brings in a reward for your past efforts.

The Sagittarius Moon and Pluto in Aquarius help strengthen your intuition and bring in a new connection that facilitates greater success. Be sure you are listening to yourself, as your intuition is always on point, even in those moments you wish it wasn’t.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.