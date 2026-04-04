Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, April 5: Jupiter Brings Positive Energy

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for Sunday, April 5, 2026. As the Aries Sun squares Jupiter in Cancer, you are stepping into a period of increased change.

Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance, and whatever area of your life this planet touches expands in the most incredible ways. In Cancer, Jupiter is deeply focused on your emotional fulfillment, including how you feel about your relationship and personal life. This energy is positive as it helps you embrace change and create what you’ve always wished for. However, with the Sun in Aries, you must be careful. Don't rush ahead or ignore the feelings of others.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 5, 2026:

Aries

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The energy of the Aries Sun and Jupiter in Cancer on Sunday creates an opportunity for change within your relationship and home. Yet, you must make sure that any changes are made as a team.

With the Sun in your sign, you are leading this change, but don't forget to also involve your partner. You deserve happiness, but so does everyone else you care about.

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Taurus

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You can’t force your fate, Taurus. On April 5, the Aries Sun gives you the clarity and confidence to listen to your intuition and spiritual guides. This is something that you’ve been working towards and need in your life. However, you want to be sure you’re not forcing anything.

With Jupiter in Cancer, you are excited about what you want and are trying to plan for the future. Just remember that while you can honor your fate, you can't rush the timing of it.

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Gemini

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Be careful how you approach financial matters, Gemini. A relationship requires reciprocity, but that doesn’t necessarily mean equal, especially in terms of money. If you and your partner are coming to the relationship with a different set of financials, talk about what that means.

You don’t have to abandon your own stability to give them theirs, yet you also can’t continue to act independently in a relationship. Honor a sensible and healthy balance, and discuss what feels uncomfortable.

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Cancer

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Move toward what is meant for you, Cancer. With Jupiter in your zodiac sign on Sunday, you are inspired to expand your vision of what is possible in this life. This helps you take risks when it comes to new experiences and opportunities in love.

Be cautious of placing value on milestones in a relationship over the experience of actually being together. Moving toward what is meant for you is also about enjoying the process.

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Leo

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You don’t need to be afraid, Leo. You’ve been traveling this path toward newness and incredible opportunities for some time now. Each moment that you’ve been through has become a building block in the life you are creating.

Sunday's energy of the Aries Sun and Jupiter in Cancer helps you to see that you’re ready for the next step. Allow yourself to believe in the best, and know that it’s time to take action on whatever you’ve been dreaming of.

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Virgo

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Be careful with issuing any ultimatums, Virgo. In relationships, getting to the point of having to issue an ultimatum is often a red flag in itself.

Whether it’s in terms of commitment or how someone is spending their time, if you feel called to issue an ultimatum, then you already know the connection isn’t aligned. Instead, on Sunday, focus on taking your power back and choosing what honors you.

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Libra

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When in doubt, choose your dreams, Libra. The energy on April 5 creates a precarious situation in your life. The Aries Sun is about relationships, but Jupiter in Cancer wants you to focus on your career and success.

In some cases, this could signify a project or business you are beginning with your partner, yet it also could represent having to choose between a relationship and your dreams. This theme has come up in the past year, so be careful with the choice that you make.

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Scorpio

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Recently, you have felt tired of always feeling like there is more work to do. Whether it’s improving a relationship or attracting a new one, you just want life to feel easy. However, ease only comes from honoring where you are guided.

Sunday brings up a difficult choice that you’d rather not make. However, it is worth it to choose what you actually want. The harder it feels to make a decision, the better the rewards.

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Sagittarius

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Allow yourself and your relationship to change for the better, Sagittarius. The Aries Sun is about commitment, while Jupiter in Cancer amplifies your emotional intelligence and the depth of your relationship.

This is a powerful and transformative energy. On April 5, Aries and Cancer can help you make a commitment or merge your lives together. This is a positive time for your romantic life, as the change that’s happening is for the best.

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Capricorn

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Allow yourself to take the next step, Capricorn. The energy on Sunday inspires you to choose love and the future you’ve always dreamed of. While Jupiter is in Cancer, bringing luck to your romantic life, the Aries Sun draws focus to your personal life.

This could look like moving in together or entering a new level of commitment in your relationship. Just be cautious with not pushing your partner, as they must be an active participant in whatever you create together.

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Aquarius

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It’s OK to admit that you can’t do this anymore, Aquarius. Whatever it may be in this particular situation, you have reached a breaking point. It could involve the person you’ve been dating, or how you’ve been living your life.

Admitting that you can’t or don’t want to do this anymore is the turning point that helps you start choosing what you actually want. It may feel scary to finally speak your truth, but this is the start of you no longer accepting less.

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Pisces

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Create a life of bliss, Pisces. The energy of the Aries Sun and Jupiter in Cancer on April 5 highlights themes of self-worth, value, romance, and bliss. This energy helps you improve your romantic life or enjoy every ounce of your singleness.

The purpose is to have you so committed to what you value that you do whatever it takes to create a life around it. While this can include someone special, don’t forget that following your own happiness leads to the greatest love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.