The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, March 30 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope and reading for Monday, March 30, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Virgo. Venus also enters Taurus.

Today's theme is mental liberation. We learn from the collective tarot card for everyone, the Eight of Swords, that you can sometimes feel more trapped than you actually are. Sometimes you have to deny the validity of things you hear, especially when the root of it is founded in fear. With Venus entering Taurus, it's time to trust your inner compass.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Queen of Cups, reversed

The Queen of Cups, reversed, reflects your emotional stability and how well you control your feelings when tension is high. On March 30, check in with yourself periodically.

Try not to overreact or be more sensitive than usual. Listen to your feelings, but be careful not to assume they define the future. They work more for the purpose of protecting you and giving you guidance than to stop you from doing what must be done.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Seven of Cups, reversed

You're ready to plant both of your feet securely on the ground. The Seven of Cups, reversed, is about decisive action, and on March 30, the clarity you need comes to you when you simplify your life. Let your priorities take precedent.

Don't let external circumstances stop you from putting your family first or making healthy dietary choices. As you choose confidence, you start to see how things fall into place.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Ace of Cups

If you're looking for romantic fulfillment, then you're in luck, Gemini, because that's the meaning of your daily tarot card, the Ace of Cups. Today's message encourages you to wear your heart on your sleeve. Even if you are still slightly reserved, show up in ways that feel comfortable for you.

Be kind and caring on March 30. Make room to do something sweet when you're asked to. By demonstrating your sincerity, you open the door just a little and let romance walk in.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Two of Cups, reversed

The Two of Cups, reversed, highlights ego-driven conflicts. On March 30, you break away from anger, frustration or things that keep you from your work.

Creative blocks alleviate the moment you connect with your inner peace. It all starts with honesty and being a little vulnerable, even when it feels scary.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Page of Pentacles, reversed

On March 30, a part of you experiences a slight drop in your motivation. You might not want to finish what you start. The excuses come through, and you feel disinterested. It just seems easier to stop and move on.

Today's Page of Pentacles, reversed, signifies skipping work that leads to success out of feeling apathetic.

Work through it, Leo. Because you know that when you do what you need to do, regardless of the way you feel, the work tends to show up anyway.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Queen of Swords, reversed

Virgo, your daily tarot card for March 30, is the Queen of Swords, reversed, and represents cold-heartedness. Today, you could feel the edginess of holding a grudge.

When you feel irritated or hurt, and it affects your thinking or your ability to love others, detach and ask yourself what you can do to heal. Trust that wisdom speaks loudest when you are ready to listen to what it has to say.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Page of Cups

Libra, your tarot horoscope for today is the Page of Cups, representing creative inspiration. On March 30, you receive a pleasant surprise that brightens your day.

A kind text comes through from a friend or a coworker who rarely speaks, drops a subtle compliment. You're invited to explore the world with open eyes and wonder. Stay open and watch how good things unfold.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: The Magician, reversed

The Magician, reversed, signifies your untapped potential, Scorpio. On March 30, pay attention to the promises you hear made by others. If your gut tells you that it seems hollow, trust yourself. You don't have to waste time to see.

You can avoid being caught in a situation where your life is on hold while you wait for someone to take action. Should the ball get dropped, or if you feel like you're going to be left behind, do what you know needs to be done.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: The Fool

The Fool tarot card is about a fresh start, and on March 30, you're asked not to wait for someone to give you permission to begin again.

Monday carries fresh energy, so tap into it. Try something new. Do one thing that makes today different from the rest of the year. See where your action leads you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Two of Pentacles, reversed

The day can get a little busy on March 30, and with the Two of Pentacles reversed, which highlights chaos, it's good to stay ahead of problems. Poor timing or feeling overwhelmed can make you feel like you need to start over.

Don't let overload determine how your day ends. Instead, be honest about your limitations and concerns, but also be strong enough to work through them.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: The Hermit

It's time to take a mini break from the world and focus on your inner journey.

The Hermit tarot card is a spiritual symbol of introspectiveness, especially when you need to spend time with the universe in meditative thought.

Today, cancel out the noise in your life from phone notifications and pings from your email. Write down your thoughts. Observe the world around you and take note.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The Chariot

You have all the willpower you need to accomplish whatever you set your mind to do. Your daily tarot card for March 30 is the Chariot, which reminds you to hold on to your dreams. There will be challenges, and they are meant to be expected.

However, these aren't intended to hold you back or make you feel emotionally strong. In fact, troubles are what help you to realize your power and potential.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.