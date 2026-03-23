The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, March 24 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Gemini. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Knight of Wands, reversed.

Today's theme is self-control. Whenever the Moon and Sun are in air and fire signs, the day's energy can become inflamed or go out of control. The meaning of the Knight of Wands, reversed, is scattered energy, so today, monitor yourself a little more closely. You can note when you're motivated and driven, or when you're stepping across boundaries that shouldn't be crossed.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Queen of Wands, reversed

You're in the driver's seat, Aries. The Queen of Wands, reversed, is about loss of self-control, but your life doesn't have to fold to the weight that burdens you.

Circumstances on March 24 could cause you to misinterpret what you're capable of accomplishing. Instead of thinking that you have to run when times are hard, double down and realize that's the moment you need to fight back. Believe in yourself, Aries, you're born a ram for a reason.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: King of Wands, reversed

You can apologize, Taurus. On March 24, when you realize that you've done something that was uncharacteristic of you, take responsibility. Everyone has down moments, but it's rare for a person to admit their failure.

To counter the negative outcome of a moment, instead of presenting yourself as forceful or strong, be humble. A little bit of humility can go much further than arrogance or pride in healing relationships.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Page of Pentacles, reversed

A person can lack focus not because they are disinterested, but because their inability to perform a task exceeds their current level of maturity.

On March 24, pay attention to the advice of the Page of Pentacles, reversed, which symbolizes a missed opportunity due to not setting goals. This is the perfect moment to be supportive and gentle toward yourself (or another) who you believe can do what they set to do, but needs some coaching and time to show their ability.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Knight of Cups, reversed

Sometimes you have to do something in a way that doesn't feel right, but it works regardless. Habits are building blocks to success, Cancer. On March 24, you might not feel anything about the work you do.

You may experience boredom or disinterest, but by following what has worked in the past and letting the situation flow naturally, you can achieve the same result. Trust yourself to do the right thing, and eventually the emotions will follow.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Seven of Cups

You have so many options available to you, Leo. The Seven of Cups on March 24 reveals an abundance of choices. You can pick what you think will be best for you right now.

One thing that can happen whenever you have too many options is assuming what you need will always be there. Luck at this level can be super distracting. Just pick when you feel ready. You'll know what to take by listening to your gut.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Three of Swords, reversed

The Three of Swords, reversed, is about releasing emotional pain. You can feel all sorts of hurtful memories when you recall past moments when a friend or lover hurt you. Betrayal is always a painful thing to experience, and it can take years to heal from it.

On March 24, know that certain things take time. You can't get over a problem overnight; you're human. But you can take care of yourself. Do little things that reassure you that you will get through this day.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Page of Swords

You could receive last-minute good news that reminds you to take action, Libra. On March 24, the Page of Swords is about swift messaging; should this happen, don't ignore it.

An unexpected message from a friend that requires a response asks you to say what you need to say, then and there. Not every situation allows room for processing feelings. In this moment, your intuitive side kicks in.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: The Tower

Myths have a strange way of crumbling when it's least expected. That's the meaning behind the Tower tarot card on March 24: system disruptions. Scorpio, you may realize that you built a belief that wasn't based on facts or concrete evidence.

Don't let denial overrule logic when you're presented with new data or facts. Instead, let the truth be what sets you free. It's best to accept reality when it reveals itself, even if you initially liked the belief you held in the past.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Four of Cups

When a relationship seems to go nowhere, it can leave you wondering whether you're with the right person. On March 24, the Four of Cups indicates emotional stagnation.

You may wonder whether your partnership will grow or if you're growing apart and don't realize it yet. You may see this as a loss, but maybe you're becoming comfortable. Sagittarius, you have the power to improve a relationship if you feel like it's stuck.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Five of Cups

The Five of Cups represents deep sadness. Ask yourself, Capricorn, what do you do when you feel down and out over a matter? Today, you can learn how to self-soothe and find healthy, mature activities that teach you the true meaning of independence.

When you can't find a shoulder to lean on or a person to talk to, you will be that place of comfort. Give yourself a chance to explore the meaning of healing that comes from within on March 24.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Nine of Swords

The mind can swirl with all sorts of worst-case scenarios that create a sense of dread on March 24. The Nine of Swords is about anguish caused by thinking that holds you back and makes you feel small.

However, knowing this can happen empowers you, Aquarius. You can redirect your thoughts and channel them positively. Journal or reflect on all the moments that once threatened to take you down but didn't. Recall the times when you felt emotionally broken but like a phoenix rose again.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: King of Swords

The King of Swords is about exercising a sharp mind and thinking super clearly. On March 24, your problem-solving skills are on point, and it's the perfect time to tackle a situation that's felt complicated and difficult to resolve.

Pisces, when the window of opportunity opens for you to handle a situation that you feel is taller than you are able to reach, act with certainty. The universe is helping to guide you and giving you the green light to go forward in an area of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.