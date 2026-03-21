5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From March 23 - 29

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes the entire week of March 23 to 29, 2026. Mercury is now direct, helping us all pick up the pieces from Pisces season.

The Gemini Moon at the start of the week encourages us to trust our new ideas and shift our mindset. The Cancer Moon on Wednesday, March 25, has us feeling more optimistic, especially as it meets up with Jupiter the following day. The vibrant Leo Moon on Friday, March 27, aspects the Sun, illuminating our minds and encouraging us to discover our inner warrior.

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The Moon enters Virgo towards the end of the week, making it easy for us to recap our experiences from the eclipse and Mercury retrograde. The signs below have the best horoscopes this week, as the cosmic energy boosts our connections and encourages us to take center stage during this exciting Aries season.

1. Gemini

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Mercury is direct, and you feel that you have more control starting this week, as Aries season moves us in a new direction. The Mercurial energy is all about finding courage and becoming more optimistic. You do not allow yourself to be held back by a negative mindset. Release what is blocking you and learn to trust yourself.

This is your week to strengthen your relationships with friends and family. The Moon in Cancer shows what you can achieve when you maintain focus. If Mercury brought setbacks, this feels like a redemption arc. You can now shine through once more.

On March 27, the Leo Moon brings new ideas. It is a source of inspiration that fuels you as we power through this dynamic Aries season. Then, when the Moon is in Virgo, home becomes the focus for you. Host a dinner and spend time with family. Reconnect with yourself through meditation.

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2. Cancer

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Love and beauty are part of the magic you connect with this week. The Moon and Jupiter are meeting in your sign, Cancer, showing you how to stay true to yourself. If you are in a relationship, Aries season encourages you to focus on what love means to you and how it has transformed you since last summer.

In the next few weeks, Venus enters Taurus, bringing even more blessings and shifting your focus to self-love and care. However, this week is showing you what to fight for and what not to tolerate. On Wednesday, March 25, the Moon is in your sign, making a conjunction with Jupiter. This transit either brings expansion or more emotional moments.

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Try to stay balanced and find methods to handle any intense emotions you experience. Focus on your hobbies and nourish your desire to elevate your talent during the Leo and Virgo lunations. You are more patient and mindful of the mistakes you make.

3. Leo

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While Pisces season seemed like an escape, Aries season provides you with the equipment needed to get ahead. Now that Mercury is direct, things feel different. Friendships feel more vibrant, and you communicate more effectively with the people around you. There is also more optimism connected with love.

Don’t hold any grudges and focus on clearing up any misunderstandings with the people around you. Make an effort to be more detail-oriented and prepared for your next chapter, with Saturn in Aries providing you the map needed to be victorious. Nothing is stopping you now.

The Moon in Cancer brings opportunities to reset and to plan your next move, before the Moon enters your sign on March 27. The Leo Moon brings the beginning of a new cycle and a fresh start. Aries season allows fire signs to move in the direction they want and discover themselves on a deeper level.

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4. Sagittarius

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During this Aries season, there are new stories for you to learn and uncover as you reflect on the impact of Mercury retrograde. Although love is already on your mind, this week intensifies it and brings you closer to what you want to see in your connections moving forward.

The Gemini Moon allows you to discover the flaws you may have with your communication with others. While Pisces season felt like a long slumber, the Leo Moon energizes you and gets you back on track to achieve your goals.

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The week closes with the Virgo Moon, reminding you of what is needed to continue to get ahead. The lessons from the eclipse may repeat themselves briefly and continue throughout the upcoming week.

5. Aquarius

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The Moon in Gemini brings a playful energy early on, allowing you to meet up with friends or establish a better bond with someone you love. The Moon in Cancer awakens any dormant goals, and Jupiter brings new ideas to perfect your blueprint.

When the Moon meets up with Jupiter, managing your time efficiently allows you to make progress in your academic or professional life. Jupiter encourages you to follow the path you desire without holding yourself back. You are keeping the flame of your dreams alive, so it is best not to lose sight of them.

The Leo Moon brings exciting energy to your relationships, making it easy for you to collaborate and understand others on a deeper level. Compassion and empathy are key. If you’ve been focused on yourself and independence, try to bring a balance to these relationships this week. Listen to your friends or your partner. Make time for them and explore the world around you together.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.