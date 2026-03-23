Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of March 23 - 28, 2026

After the week of March 23 to 28, 2026, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. However, before then, we face a few challenging aspects.

On Wednesday, March 25, the Sun forms a conjunction with Saturn. Sun-Saturn transits are tiring and slightly negative. Things may be delayed or harder to accomplish. Then, on Thursday, March 26, Venus conjuncts Chiron, the wounded healer. This aspect has us rethinking past experiences, especially involving relationship troubles and self-esteem issues. This is a good time to try to let them go.

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Mercury is direct this week, but we are still feeling the impact of the planet's retrograde period. New information may be revealed, or something can change directions again. Although this week involves some challenging transits, life gets much better once you make it through.

1. Gemini

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This week, you face issues concerning boundaries with others and feeling overwhelmed, Gemini. The conjunction of the Sun and Saturn brings up issues in friendships or social circles. You may need to set boundaries and limits on how far you are willing to go.

Issues concerning accountability and social friction also come up this week. If you feel that you have been wronged in some way, the person or entity you have an issue with is forced to rebuild your trust.

To avoid the worst this week, go over all documents carefully and don’t be rushed into any important decisions. Get plenty of rest and maintain a fixed schedule as opposed to trying to be all things to all people. In discussions with others, look for points you can agree on. If you don’t understand something, ask again. Remember, you are still dealing with the aftermath of Mercury retrograde.

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2. Cancer

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The conjunction of the Sun and Saturn brings up career issues or a long-standing disagreement having to do with work. You've been feeling unappreciated by others, Cancer. This may represent a conflict between work and home time.

First off, you need to decide what your priorities are. Is there a situation at work that involves you spending more time problem-solving? Are you willing to do this? If you are willing to commit to work, it is important to make your intentions clear to others. If not, you need to assert some boundaries.

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It is a stressful week, and Saturn transits tend to be tiring, especially if they also involve the Sun. You may experience burnout or physical and mental exhaustion. Plan time for self-care, and you can make it through this week unscathed.

3. Leo

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This week, you face relationship problems, Leo. You may feel betrayed or taken advantage of, especially later in the week. This likely has to do with a partner, but if you aren’t in a relationship, it could be with someone else, such as a co-worker.

The conjunction of the Sun and Saturn causes you to push your own principles toward actualization, which doesn't go over well with everyone. Alternatively, you may hear something that seems unprincipled to you, causing a disagreement.

The Venus-Chiron conjunction this week encourages you to be proactive in terms of relationship honesty. You expect the same from others, as well. Stay away from drama this week, even if this is your first impulse. It's wise to also stay away from gossip and intrigue. Stick to the things that really matter to you and let the rest go. Consider spending a little time alone to recalibrate.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.