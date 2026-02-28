3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck All Month In March 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck during the month of March 2026. This month is all about money and work.

March highlights professional career growth. You're working with receptive Yin energy at the start of the month. Then, mid-month, the energy shifts to Yang. So act receptively for the first 18 days, then for the last 12, spring into action.

One way to make the most use of this month's energy is to see how to help others. These animal signs are nurturing relationships, listening, and being supportive all month, which works out for them greatly as they attract abundance and luck the entire time.

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

This is a wonderful building month for you, Goat. One thing you have to look forward to is money becoming less scarce and finances stabilizing. Your best days for attracting abundance this month are March 6, 18, 22, and 30.

At the top of the month, focus on savings and how to reduce debt so you can make your savings account grow. Sign up for a class that teaches you how to manage your finances a little more tightly. You can read a book or listen to a podcast on wealth. Look at what is hurting you cost-wise. If your rent is too high or your home is more of a liability than an asset, take that into consideration.

As for business activities, you want to aim for security. Learn a new skill that helps you to remain ahead of the curve, especially with new AI. You want to improve your business activities by choosing slow, methodical actions.

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, March 2, 3, 15, 27, and 28 are your best days for attracting abundance this month. This month, focusing on how you interact with others leads to wealth-building opportunities. The connections you make in business and professionally matter.

Wealth and abundance come through referrals and partnerships. Give what you want to receive. This is the perfect time to meet with people and learn what they are looking for. The kinder and more authentic you are, the more your reputation grows. You have the potential to expand your client list or to help your company grow.

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

You've got that 'it' factor all month, Rooster. This is the month when you elevate your life and improve your social status. Even if your growth is on a smaller scale, you'll find it much easier to attract the things you want in your life.

Dates where you are recognized or see momentum increasing include March 14, 18, and 26. These are days when you are asked to shoulder more responsibilities. You may be asked to cover for a coworker. This is a good month for asking for a raise or putting a plan together to start your own side business. Your expertise is what stands out. Enjoy it!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.