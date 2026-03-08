The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, March 9 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Monday, March 9, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is in Sagittarius. Today's collective tarot card is the Ace of Wands.

Today's theme is creativity. When the Sun is in Pisces, it's time to focus on spirituality, dreams, and the unknown. The Moon in Sagittarius is, honestly, forthright and curious. Together, you can be honest about your beliefs and discern whether you want to pursue a particular spiritual journey. The Ace of Wands is a flash of ideas, similar to a creative spark. Together, these energies suggest a day full of promise for writing, art, drawing, or brainstorming a project.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday's tarot card for Aries: Page of Swords, reversed

When you're brimming full of ideas, people easily become jealous of you and your energy. They can do all sorts of things to keep you from your dreams, leading to distraction.

The Page of Swords, reversed, warns against gossipy people who tempt you to go off course on March 9. Their behavior projects smokescreens and mirrors that confuse rather than help you complete what's put on your heart to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Pentacles

Set a timeframe for when you want to get things done. Your tarot card, the Seven of Pentacles, denotes patience and a long-term investment of your time, which is perfect for creative projects.

Taurus, you know how to be methodical. Besides, nothing happens quickly, and the more tender care you give to your work, the better the outcome.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Death

The Death tarot card is about creativity. The ending of one chapter opens the door to another. On March 9, you discover a need for change, and you make it happen.

You have to let go of old ideas, and to do so, that requires being open to releasing the past and what it meant to you.

In part, it can feel like a loss of identity, but see it more as an evolution from who you once were to who you will one day become.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: The Emperor, reversed

Cancer, you can only push for what you want up to a certain point, and then you have to let life do what it's going to do. On March 9, the reversed Emperor tarot card serves as a reminder of your limitations.

You become aware of your limitations, but use your new insight to imagine solutions. How you act and think can inspire change, and you don't have to push or try to pursuade. You only have to be yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Cups

Every relationship is different, and on March 9, you define what works best for you and your partnership.

The Ten of Cups is about individuality when it comes to love. If you want to be traditional, non-traditional or somewhere in the middle. The possibilities are endless for what works best for you. Think for yourself by defining what joy looks like and how it's expressed in your relationship.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Pentacles, reversed

Being overly creative can be both a blessing and a curse. The King of Pentacles, reversed, is about disorganization, specifically financial mismanagement.

Today, review your spending and saving habits. See if they are productive for your long-term needs.

You don't want to be the one who buys things for crafts or projects but never finishes them. Or the person who doesn't buy what you need to save a penny. Reconsider that line of thinking. Create a plan to work on in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Pentacles

Don't worry too much about how you'll ever afford to do what you love. The Six of Pentacles tells you that resources will flow your way.

On March 9, you'll find what you need when you need it. You need it. Libra, things work out when they are meant to, and typically that involves following your life purpose. What's important is being in the center of your desires and making them happen for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Strength, reversed

Creativity is passion, and the Strength, reversed tarot card, is about explosive energy that is hard to ignore. On March 9, your emotions bubble up, creating a new idea or vision you want to pursue.

Perhaps it's a story you want to write or a painting you'd like to create. You want to follow the trail and not allow the shock of your powerful moment to prohibit you from experiencing what's meant for you in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Swords, reversed

You made it through the most difficult part of your week, Sagittarius. The Nine of Swords, reversed, is a rewarding tarot card as it indicates survival after stress.

On March 9, this is a great indicator that a light is shining at the end of a tunnel. All you need to do is keep going because you'll soon reach it.

During moments where you wonder if things will get better or when you doubt that your situation will continue to improve, remind yourself that the mind can sometimes push you to the past because it's familiar.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Swords

Creative people can be indecisive, but today, Capricorn, is the day that changes. The Two of Swords represents blocks to your thinking, and it's tough to get past uncertainty.

However, on March 9, with awareness in your life, you can push through and figure out what you need. Brainstorm, ask questions, search for data. Try your best to complete the task before you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Cups, reversed

You have to make a sacrifice to make something worth your time. A project may not be worth completing, Aquarius, and you have to go back to the start.

The Eight of Cups, reversed, signifies staying in a situation that isn't working. But, on March 9, your logic leads the way. Don't have to let your fear keep you from reaching your dream.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Wands, reversed

Depending on what you're starting and when, there may be a pause you have to work through. Delays are forms of protection. They give you a chance to rethink, plan, fix problems or mentally prepare.

The Eight of Wands, reversed, is about delays, and on March 9, patience is a virtue to practice without worry that your situation will remain this way. When life picks back up, you'll not only work hard, but truly feel thankful for your opportunity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.