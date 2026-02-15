The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, February 16 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Monday, February 16, 2026. Today, both the Sun and Moon are in Aquarius, where detachment is emphasized.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Sun, reminding you to enjoy life. During Aquarius season, it can be a struggle to let go of an outcome, especially when it matters to you. Tomorrow is the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aquarius, a fated time of the year. Starting now, pay attention to what stands out most to you, as it may indicate a new lesson or journey in your life.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Monday, February 16, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday's tarot card for Aries: The Hermit

Sometimes you need time to yourself, Aries. On February 16, the Hermit tarot card represents withdrawal from the outer world, not for self-serving reasons, but to reconnect with your inner voice.

It's much harder to hear what your heart is trying to say when you are continually giving yourself to friends or family who need advice or just want to spend time together. For today, make time for yourself. Shut everything down and reflect in solitude.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hanged Man, reversed

Taurus, you have to do what's best for you. On February 16, the Hanged Man, reversed, signifies action. You're done putting your life on hold for other people.

You waited and watched time pass, but now you've come to accept that the situation won't change. The only way your life improves is if you move ahead without allowing others to determine your timeline or schedule.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Eight of Pentacles

On February 16, you discover an area of your life that requires careful study and analysis, Gemini. The Eight of Pentacles highlights learning and the assumption of a student role.

Being a student requires discipline, and you have to pay attention to what others know. Initially, you struggle to set aside pride and humble your ego to become teachable. Yet this works out well for you: today you are a learner, and tomorrow you become the master.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Cups, reversed

The Two of Cups, reversed, signifies disharmony between partners or friends. On February 16, a disagreement in a key relationship can leave you feeling disarmed and wondering what happened.

Cancer, it's nice when you get along well with someone, but as a relationship evolves and becomes more intimate, it's natural to find areas where you each need to grow. Embrace those times because they help you deepen intimacy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Cups

It's good to reflect, Leo. On February 16, your mind and heart return to innocence, and the Six of Cups invites you to look back on childhood memories that shape how you think today.

You had experiences that both solidified your beliefs but also robbed you of joy. Now, you can choose to rediscover those things and bring them back with happy anticipation and with wisdom about how precious life is.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: The Chariot, reversed

On February 16, self-doubt can knock on your heart's door, leaving you unsure about your future, relationships, and many areas of your life.

The Chariot, reversed, signifies a desire to question everything you do and ask if it still matters to you now. While uncomfortable, you are entering an important time where you can choose a new path or work through negative emotions until they resolve. It's best not to ignore this season and stick to good decisions or revise them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Monday's tarot card for Libra: The Fool

Libra, the Fool tarot card, represents a new journey and your desire to rush ahead so you can start it. On February 16, you're eager to move into a new chapter of your life.

You don't want to miss out on anything, but there are signs and red or pink flags to pay attention to. Find a balance between determination and wise decision-making as you venture into the future you want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Wands

The King of Wands is fierce and powerful, and on February 16, you embody the traits of this tarot card. Scorpio, you're encouraged to embrace your influence and use it to help others.

You don't want to worry about what others think of you, but choose to follow your inner compass. Listen to your heart, and don't let external pressure to people-please override your integrity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Pentacles

Sagittarius, on February 16, you learn to accept help from others. You love to be a giver, yet your daily tarot card, the Six of Pentacles, reminds you to receive and allow people to help you.

There's a special balance and exchange of power that takes place when couples, family members or friends reciprocate energy for energy. Today offers you an opportunity to experience the beauty of mutuality and see how good it makes your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Cups

Lucky news, Capricorn. On February 16, the Nine of Cups indicates a wish that comes true. Today, when you ask the universe to give you a gift, it hears your heart and takes action.

You need to take action, too, as wishes require intent to meet responsibility. List the various activities you need to do produce a result you want, and watch how the universe meets you during this magical journey.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Tower, reversed

Aquarius, the Tower, reversed, highlights a moment in time where a disaster strikes, but you don't experience any negative effects. Instead, on February 16, it's as if you're fully protected from mishaps that could befall you.

You walk and act as if you're lucky, and you are. You build, and nothing gets destroyed. Walk in full confidence knowing that your life is where it's meant to be, and your purpose is secure.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Pentacles

Do a schedule check, Pisces. On February 16, your tarot card, the Two of Pentacles, suggests overtasking. You have too many things happening at the same time, which can lead to conflicts.

If you sense a project hinders the completion of another one, try to move things around to manage your time and schedule more efficiently. Remember, things take the time they need, so be kind to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.