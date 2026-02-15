Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After February 16, 2026

After February 16, 2026, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. During Sun square Uranus, we make headway on a few tough topics and projects.

This is a day for breakthroughs and awakenings. If we've been stuck, then we become unstuck. These astrological signs feel empowered on Monday. We fully recognize our own strength on this day, and we are ready to step up and use it for the power of good.

If something doesn't stand up to our standards today, then we admit to ourselves that it was never meant to be. Hardships dissolve to make way for what is right, and a whole lot easier for us to deal with.

1. Taurus

You arrive at a moment of truth on Monday, Taurus. There is only so much you can take, and in a way, breaking free from this burden is exactly what you need. During Sun square Uranus on February 16, you see the way forward. You are looking for stability, but you can't get it until you realize that big changes need to take place.

Monday is the day you stand up and demand those changes. What's more, people listen. Sometimes that is all it takes, Taurus. Just a little nudge in the right direction, and before you know it, the whole house of cards falls down, making room for a clean slate. That's exactly what happens on this day. The hard times are finally coming to an end, and making room for something so much better.

2. Leo

At this point, Leo, the only way you are going to free yourself from the hardship that has started to define your life is by challenging the authority that placed you here. You do not like being controlled, Leo, and taking orders from someone you do not respect is even worse. This is the day you take back your power.

During Sun square Uranus on February 16, you are inspired and willful. It is going to happen. If a little disruption is needed, then you are the one to bring it about. The truth is that you are not the only one who needs a big change. However, you are the only one who has the leadership skills to make it happen. Go forth! You can do it, Leo. The hard times are over.

3. Aquarius

You can no longer sit tight and just accept what is going on, Aquarius. That internal battle within yourself has you speaking up and telling it like it is. Keeping silent is what caused you hardship, but no more. Enough is enough. Things are evolving around you, and you are not going to be the one who stands in the way of positive progress.

You may not be the leader of the pack, but you are certainly not going to stand in its way. On February 16, during Sun square Uranus, you open the door to an easier existence. You are not frightened or intimidated to make change happen. You are here to lighten your load, and you do. Good for you, Aquarius. The hard times are over.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.