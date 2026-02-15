Your Daily Love Horoscope For Monday, February 16: A Soft Era Begins

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for Monday, February 16, 2026. Today, Mercury in Pisces trines Jupiter retrograde in Cancer, creating a space for deep emotional empathy and a return to softness. Together, the water signs of Pisces and Cancer remind you of your feelings. You express your emotions in a healthy, honest way about what you envision for the future.

You overcome an obstacle in a current relationship or bring about a new, softer love into your life. Mercury in Pisces focuses on light-hearted communication. Arguments are replaced with understanding, and, in the process, retrograde Jupiter in Cancer reminds you that your emotional needs matter. Use this time to be vulnerable with that special person in your life, practice forgiveness, and let it arrive softly so that, never again, a relationship disrupts the peace you’ve already created for yourself.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 16, 2026:

Aries

Be vulnerable, Aries. Jupiter in Cancer expanded and improved your domestic life since last summer. As Mercury in Pisces helps you to tune into your deepest emotions on February 16, you trust the person you’re with.

There is no reason to hide your true feelings from the person you hope to spend your life with. Let yourself be so vulnerable that it feels uncomfortable, knowing that it is a sign you are approaching this relationship in a new way.

Taurus

Let yourself be comforted on February 16, Taurus. Whether it’s from your romantic partner or your circle of friends, it’s important to let yourself be comforted.

You don’t have to hold it altogether or pretend that you have everything figured out. It’s OK to fall apart sometimes, especially when you have people there to catch and comfort you. You don’t need to figure out all the answers on Monday, but instead just let yourself be held in the softness of love.

Gemini

Accept help, Gemini. You handle things with care. While hyperindependence can be part of a childhood wound, it develops when you never feel like any romantic partner has stepped up for you.

On February 16, you are urged to accept your partner's help. Whether it’s financial, involving your career or something else entirely, it’s important to accept help not just for your relationship but your own healing process.

Cancer

Life doesn’t have to be hard, Cancer. Part of your current process is undoing the beliefs that have previously shaped your romantic life. Life doesn’t always need to be hard, and love doesn’t always come with sacrifices.

Try to believe in a soft and easy love that comes together effortlessly and doesn’t make you give up something in return. A new offer of romance enters your life on February 16, so it's important to hold space for your beliefs to shift.

Leo

Don’t make any assumptions, Leo. Making assumptions about your relationship or the person that you’re with without actually having any evidence to back it up can become an excuse for any decisions you make.

Yet, on February 16, you’re being urged to open the lines of communication with your partner. Talk about what you feel, the triggers that have arisen, and what you’re afraid of. Don’t assume this relationship won’t last, but have the conversation that can get it back on track.

Virgo

Invest in what is important to you, Virgo. What you crave is always possible, but it requires an adjustment in how you go about it. You want your romantic relationship to also be a source of great friendship. Yet, you can’t just force it into creation.

If you want the person you’re in love with to also feel like a friend, then you need to approach them as you do other relationships in your life. Don’t feel like something is too meaningless or uninteresting to share it with them on February 16. If it’s important to you, it becomes important to them.

Libra

Love yourself first, Libra. The energy of Mercury and retrograde Jupiter on February 16 asks that you love yourself first before entering into a relationship or trying to save one. While you need to find a compromise with your partner, this doesn’t mean that you should sacrifice what you need to make a relationship last.

Give yourself some space on Monday to figure out what it means to love yourself first, and then build your relationship around that, rather than trying to fit yourself into places to make life easier for your partner.

Scorpio

Have the conversation on February 16, Scorpio. It never truly feels like the perfect time because you are still afraid to say what you want and what you don’t. You’ve avoided a conversation in your romantic life because of the changes it would bring. However, on Monday, it became unavoidable.

While things won’t be the same after this conversation, it ushers in a gentler, easier phase in your life and in your pursuit of love.

Sagittarius

Show your softer side on February 16, Sagittarius. While it's construed as being vulnerable, showing your softer side isn’t just about emotions, but about what truly delights you about the person that you’re with.

You don’t need to feel like you lose power by expressing yourself or showing your interest. Instead, when you reveal your softer side on Monday, you create space for them to do the same. Your relationship should be your soft place in this world, yet it’s up to you to create it.

Capricorn

Be honest about your dreams, Capricorn. The energy of Mercury and retrograde Jupiter invites you to be honest about your dreams, intentions, and feelings on February 16, specifically relating to a long-term partner.

You can’t just hope that a relationship grows into everything that you dream of. Instead, it begins with you being honest and doing what it takes to make a plan for the soft love that you want in your life.

Aquarius

Talk about what you both need, Aquarius. You don’t need to be afraid of having emotionally deep conversations; they're the way to deepen your connection. Yet this also means you don’t need to save these conversations only for when something feels off or challenging.

Create space today with the person you love to talk about how each of you can love one another better. Ask how you can show up fully for them, and be honest about how they can do the same for you. You help grow your relationship immensely, especially when you can transform how you approach love.

Pisces

Hold space for love, dearest Pisces. While Mercury is in your zodiac sign on February 16, retrograde Jupiter is in your sector of long-term love and marriage.

Whether you’re happily single or already with the love of your life this energy is less about doing and more about holding space for what arrives. Focus on your intentions and actions, and let love arrive gently and in the space that it’s meant to. Don’t force anything; you’re not shutting a door on something that is truly meant to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.