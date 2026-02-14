The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, February 15 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Saturday, February 15, 2026. Both the Sun and the Moon are in Aquarius, bringing attention to innovation.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Star, representing hope and renewal. We are entering a season of change that allows you to reinvent yourself, how you live, and how communities support the individual. Now, let's explore what today's message from the tarot has in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, February 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Page of Swords, reversed

Aries, your daily tarot card for February 15 is the Page of Swords, which symbolizes gossip and poor communication habits.

For today, avoid people who say things that you know are unhelpful, even if you find the topic interesting. From celebrity gossip to a statement made about a person you dislike, stay away from situations that make you look like you're participating in the slander.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The Sun, reversed

On February 15, things may feel slightly off course, Taurus. Your daily tarot card, the Sun, reversed, is about a block in your creativity and joy. You have to rediscover the things you like to do.

You can only put off having fun for so long. After a while, the call to adventure and pleasure becomes so strong that you must answer it. Today, plan one thing you look forward to.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Wands, reversed

Life can be tough, Gemini, and as the Nine of Wands, reversed, indicates, struggle can quickly turn into burnout. You have to pace yourself when you are navigating problems and doing your best.

Certain things take longer than you think they would to manage. Don't rush the process when you know that your situation requires patience.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: The Fool, reversed

It's time to be honest with yourself about all the good you offer, Cancer. On February 15, The Fool, reversed, signifies naivete about a situation you're involved in.

Are you underselling yourself or thinking that you deserve less than you ought to receive? Value your time and energy. Even if you feel like what you're working toward is something you want, don't minimize your value or contribution.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: The Lovers, reversed

Leo, the Lovers reversed, is about a relationship being slightly out of balance, and you are ready to let it go. On February 15, you recognize when it's time to cut your losses and move forward.

Sometimes people outgrow one another, and the best thing to do is admit it and work toward a peaceful resolution.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Wands

A relationship can begin to advance rapidly, Virgo. The Eight of Wands is about swift action.

On February 15, you realize how it's up to you to make changes happen. You can express how you feel or ask someone what is on their mind. You don't have to wonder or wait and see. Be proactive. Speak up.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Desperation can cause people to make all sorts of unusual decisions, Libra. On February 15, the Ten of Pentacles reversed signifies financial losses, which can be caused by risk-taking.

You can think that taking a high risk when it comes to money will pay off for you, but it's still a gamble where odds aren't meant to be in your favor. Instead, consider what small actions you can take to build momentum. Perseverance, discipline and hard work can pay off.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Pentacles, reversed

When you have a team that seems to work poorly together, Scorpio, you have to ask yourself why. Your daily tarot on February 15, reminds you to review what's happening to see how personalities and communication could contribute to a productivity failure.

There may be a workaround: identify what will motivate everyone to partner harmoniously rather than avoid group participation.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Swords, reversed

The Eight of Swords, reversed, signifies self-imposed limitations, Sagittarius. Define how a problem holds you back from your dreams on February 15, and causes you to feel isolated from the desires of your heart.

You can list all the obstacles that hinder your life, and work through each one until you are in a much better position. Life will always present situations that help you to grow, and today may be an opportunity for you to rise up to a challenge.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Cups

You can have the happy life you always dreamed of, Capricorn. The Ten of Cups tarot card is about joy and experiencing an abundance of positivity from life's experiences.

You find yourself in a sweet position, doing things that foster a sense of fulfillment, and meeting people who support the life you hope to create.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Pentacles, reversed

On February 15, the Page of Pentacles, reversed, indicates a sense of bewilderment that manifests as confusion or loss.

Questions come up about how to manage your money or how to use your time. You discover that there are things you want to do but can't, and how decisions often require balance.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: The Hermit, reversed

Pisces, today's tarot card is the Hermit, reversed, which signifies feelings of loss and confusion. On February 15, an event can leave you pondering the meaning of life and raise many questions.

Some of the things you don't understand right now don't have easy answers. You have to be patient, as lessons often reveal themselves when the timing is right, and you're truly ready.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.